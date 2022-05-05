Food Certification Market Types, Applications, Products, Size, Growth, Insights and Forecasts Report 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Adulteration of foods and beverages, health consciousness, and increased consumption of organic productsare some of the key factors influencing the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The food certification market is projected to reach value of USD 6.90 billion by 2027, according to a recent analysis by Emergen Research. Change in consumers' consumption habits, preference for organic foods, rise in the living standards, and consumer's requirement for quality products are some of the vital factors driving the market. Formulation of strict regulations regarding food safety has acted as a river of the market.

The global food certification market is expected to remain in a competitive and highly fragmented landscape during the forecast period, consisting of a large number of small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, increasing demand for technological advancements and high diversification in offered products are likely to offer high growth potential to new market players.

The report discusses in detail the increase opportunities, challenges, marketplace drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Food Certification marketplace. The study further assesses the regional market as well as the global marketplace to garner an insight into the scope of the market. The report additionally provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, business landscape, and emerging product and technological trends in the Food Certification market. It gives fruitful insights into the business sphere to help groups capitalize at the beneficial increase opportunities.

Some Key Highlights

In September 2020, Intertek and a few other organizations started a new partnership to launch a brand-new shared audit program collectively. This program would lend a helping hand to create a safe food supply chain with its audit, which would help in certification.

In March 2019, DNV established an AI (Artificial Intelligence) research center to offer better and accurate solutions to enhance food surveys, inspection, and audit in Shanghai, China

The ISO 22000 certification focuses on securing and maintaining a supply chain. It has principles of integrated management systems and it is formulated as per the HACCP principles of the Codex Alimentarius and other essential standards in the ISO management systems. This certification helps control the risks in the food industry. ISO 22000 specifies that all the probable hazards expected to happen in a food chain should be identified and assessed. Therefore, it provides means to determine and document why a specific organization needs to control certain types of identified threats.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Lloyd's Register, DEKRA, Intertek, International Certification Ltd, Asure Quality, Bureau Veritas, DNV, Eurofins, TQ Cert, and TUV SUD.

Furthermore, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the Food Certification market along with product portfolio and market performance. The report offers key insights into market share, supply chain analysis, demand and supply ratio, import/export details, and product and consumption patterns. To gain a better understanding, the report is further segmented into sections such as product types offered by the market, application spectrum, companies, and key geographical regions where the market has established its presence.

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global food certification market based on application, type, risk, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Processed Meat & Poultry

Organic Food

Dairy Products

Seafood

Beverages

Infant Foods

Others

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

ISO 22000

Halal

Kosher

SQF

FSSAI

BRC

Others

Risk Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2017–2027)

High Risk

Low Risk

Analysis of the segments and their growth projection is carried out by extensive historical and current analysis of the market scenario. Further, the report offers details about the factors and features of the Food Certification market expected to boost the growth of the industry in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Food Certification market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Food Certification industry by 2028?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Food Certification market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Food Certification industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

