West Main Street to Close This Weekend for Grade Crossing Construction in Norristown

King of Prussia, PA – West Main Street will be closed between Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) and Water Street from 10:00 PM Friday, May 6, to 4:00 AM Monday, May 9, for grade crossing construction in Norristown, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Westbound Main Street motorists will be detoured north on DeKalb Street (U.S. 202 North), then west on Airy Street back to Main Street. Motorists normally using the northbound Dannehower Bridge to access Main Street are advised to take the DeKalb Street (U.S. 202 North) detour in Bridgeport for travel around the work area.

Eastbound Main Street Motorists will be detoured south on Water Street, east on Washington Street, north on Barbadoes Street, east on Lafayette Street, and north on Dekalb Street (U.S.202 North).

During the closure, crews will remove the existing rails at the SEPTA grade crossing, replace a sanitary sewer main that runs under the crossing, and install new rails.

Motorists are advised to avoid travel through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All operations are weather dependent.

The work is part of the ongoing $25.1 million Section 510 Markley Street (U.S. 202 South) Improvement Project, which also includes improvements to the intersections of Main and Markley streets and Marshall and Markley streets.

Allan Myers, LP, of Worcester, Montgomery County is the general contractor on the project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

Construction on the entire project is expected to finish in late 2022.

