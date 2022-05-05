Submit Release
Route 19 Bridge Painting Tonight in Upper St. Clair

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge painting and repair work on Route 19 (Washington Road) in Upper St. Clair Township, Allegheny County, will occur tonight, Thursday, May 5 weather permitting.

Bridge spot painting and repair work will occur on the structures on Route 19 at the McMurray Road/McLaughlin Run Road interchange from 7 p.m. Thursday night through 5 a.m. Friday.  A single-lane restriction will occur on McMurray Road/McLaughlin Run Road under Route 19.

The prime contractor is A. Folino Construction, Inc. from Oakmont, PA. The overall project is anticipated to be completed in May 2022.

Please use caution if traveling in this area.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

