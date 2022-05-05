Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market Emerging Trends, Demand, Revenue and Forecasts Research 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 17.23 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.2%, Market Trends –Stringent government regulations for road safety

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market is projected to be worth USD 76.06 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The autonomous emergency brakes market is observing a high growth rate attributed to growing road safety concerns and growing adoption of autonomous emergency braking systems. Road traffic accidents and deaths have a significant impact on individuals, societies, and nations.

Growing road safety concerns and increasing adoption of autonomous emergency brakes are among the significant factors influencing the market growth.

They encompass considerable costs to healthcare systems consuming resources and causing huge productivity loss with substantial economic and social aftermaths. It has been found that around 1.25 million individuals around the world die annually due to road collisions and accidents. Autonomous emergency brakes have the capability to recognize a potential crash and trigger the braking system to retard the vehicle for collision avoidance, or as a minimum, reduce the impact.

Key Highlights From The Report

In November 2019, Hyundai Mobis made an announcement about the development of an innovative rear-autonomous emergency braking technology deploying ultra short-range radar. The technology is estimated to contribute considerably to unexpected backover crashes prevention due to its faster response and wider detection range.

Actuators provide a higher precision level in motion controlling attributed to its ability to modify the speed, force, and torque at various vehicular movement stages.

Data fusion enables the separation of false-positive inputs from real objects, an essential functionality from an autonomous emergency brake system for the prevention of accidental application of brakes resulting in rear-end collision that may be dangerous.

North America contributed to a significant autonomous emergency brakes market share attributed to a rise in mandatory regulation for automotive safety in the region. Automotive manufacturers are emphasizing the up-gradation of already launched automotive models with suitable hardware with a pre-crash system.

Key participants include Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Texas Instruments Inc., Continental AG, Valeo SA, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Wabco Holdings Inc., and Hyundai Mobis Co. Ltd., among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global autonomous emergency brakes market on the basis of technology, component, automation level, application, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Camera

Fusion

LiDAR

Radar

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Actuators

Audible Buzzers

Controllers

Sensors

Visual Indicators

Automation Level Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Autonomous Vehicle

Semi-Autonomous Vehicle

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Forward Emergency Braking

Reverse Emergency Breaking

Multi-Directional Emergency Breaking

Regional Outlook: (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

North America (U.S.) (Canada) (Mexico)

Europe (Germany) (UK) (France) (BENELUX) (Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China) (Japan) (South Korea) (Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil) (Rest of LATAM)

The study explores in details about the recent trend fast gaining momentum in the Autonomous Emergency Brakes industry due to factors including but not limited to growing customer preference and a sudden rise in their spending capacity. Aspects attributed to the gross margin, profit, supply chain management and product value and their considerable impact on the development of the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market during the forecast period, 2020 – 2027 is carefully scrutinized during the research.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global Autonomous Emergency Brakes Market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the Autonomous Emergency Brakes market segmentation based on product type and application

