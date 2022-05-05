Hydrocolloids Market Overview, Merger and Acquisitions , Drivers, Restraints and Industry Forecast By 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Growing application of hydrocolloids in foods and beverages is a significant factor driving global hyprocolloids market revenue growth

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydrocolloids market size is expected to reach USD 14.35 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application of hydrocolloids in foods and beverages. Hydrocolloids as food additives find widespread use in numerous food formulations to enhance quality and shelf-life. Hydrocolloids are primarily used as rheology modifiers in foods and beverages to modify texture and or viscosity, and thus alters sensory properties of foods and beverages. Additionally, hydrocolloids are widely used in various food products as stabilizers, water retention agents, emulsifiers, and gelling agents, as well as to prevent formation of ice and sugar crystals in ice cream with controlled release of flavors.

Rising disposable income, especially in the developing countries such as China and India, in the Asia Pacific region is a significant factor fueling the hydrocolloids market growth. Rising disposable income is creating a surge in demand for convenience food, including ready-to-eat dry products, shelf-stable foods, frozen foods, and prepared mixes, which uses hydrocolloids during their preparation.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/624

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Hydrocolloids market along with crucial statistical data about the Hydrocolloids market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Kerry Group, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Ashland Global, CP Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Koninklijke Philips NV.

Highlights from the Report

In January 2019, DSM Hydrocolloids made an announcement about the introduction of Gellaneer, XanTreme, and Clarixan in its xanthum, and gellan gum product line.

Gelatin finds application in the preparation of gummy candies, gelatinous desserts, yogurts, and marshmallows. Gelatin is added to meats to improve their water retention property and enhance their visual appeal, as well as to absorb juices released during meat processing. Additionally, gelatin finds uses in removing impurities from fruit juices, vinegar, and wine.

By source, microbial segment revenue is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as hydrocolloids produced from microbes possess high dietary fiber content. Microbial source hydrocolloids are considered beneficial in individuals suffering from constipation and irregular bowel movement.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/624

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Hydrocolloids industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global hydrocolloids market on the basis of type, source, application, industry vertical, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan

Agar

Carrageenan

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Guar Gum

Others

Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Botanical

Animal

Microbial

Seaweed

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thickeners

Gelling Agent

Stabilizers

Fat Replacers

Coating Agent

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Geographical Segmentation:

The latest research report entails an in-depth analysis of the current growth opportunities for various regions of the Hydrocolloids Market, gauging their revenue share over the forecast timeline. Furthermore, the report analyses the year-on-year growth rate of these regions over the forecast duration. The leading market regions profiled in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/624

Key Points of Hydrocolloids Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Hydrocolloids market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Hydrocolloids market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Hydrocolloids market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Computer Aided Design Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/computer-aided-design-market

Streaming Media Devices Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/streaming-media-devices-market

Bio Acrylic Acid Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/bio-acrylic-acid-market

Lead free Piezoelectric Ceramic Material Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/lead-free-piezoelectric-ceramic-material-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.