Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market is set to experience a significant growth rate until 2028

Rising focus on space exploration and private initiatives to facilitate space transportation and high altitude balloon launches

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market report assesses the historical and current data along with a thorough analysis of the market dynamics. The report also sheds light on the significant market growth driving and restraining factors that are anticipated to influence the market growth through the forecast period. The Global Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market studies the market scenario to offer growth projections for the Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism industry for the forecast period of 2021-2028. The report focuses on potential growth opportunities and limitations the prominent players of the industry might face during the entirety of the forecast timeline.

The global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market size reached USD 423.7 million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 16.8%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Some of the major factors driving global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market revenue growth include increased focus on space explorations and private initiatives to facilitate space transportation. Increasing focus on launching high-altitude balloons for space tourism, as well as astronomy among a number of enthusiasts is expected to propel revenue growth of the global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market between 2021 and 2028.

High-altitude balloons sent into the stratosphere could achieve a nominal height of 30 kilometers and are often loaded with hydrogen and helium. Balloons are categorized depending on desired use such as research balloons and weather balloons. Research balloons are used for a wide range of purposes, including Earth observation, monitoring, and communications. Weather balloons are being used for forecasts, disaster alerts, and other related applications. Commercial applications of high-altitude balloons, include space exploration and astronomy, which is expected to boost market growth in the near future.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are as follows

Near Space Corporation, Blue Origin, LLC, Exos Aerospace Systems & Technologies, Inc., Aerostar International, Inc., Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (SpaceX), UP Aerospace, Inc., PD AeroSpace, LTD., Space Perspective Inc., Zero 2 Infinity SL, and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc.

Global Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism Market Report – Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes the global Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism market introduction, followed by the market scope, product offerings, growth opportunities, market risks, driving forces, and others.

Chapter 2 broadly categorizes the Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism market on the basis of geography, and determines the sales, revenue, and market shares of each region over the estimated period.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the competitive outlook of the Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism market, focusing on the major manufacturers and vendor landscape.

Chapter 4 exhaustively studies the key manufacturers of the Sub-orbital Transportation and Space Tourism industry, along with their anticipated sales and revenue shares.

Chapter 5 includes market segmentation based on product type, application range, and market players.

Emergen Research has segmented global sub-orbital transportation and space tourism on the basis of vehicle, application, end-use, and region:

Vehicle Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

High-Altitude Balloons

Sub-Orbital Reusable Vehicles

Parabolic Flights

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Space Tourism

Cargo Delivery

Satellite Deployment

Remote Sensing & Earth Observation

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

Government

Aerospace & Defense

Commercial

Key Highlights from the Report

Sub-orbital reusable vehicles segment is expected to expand at a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing demand for such vehicles for sub-orbital transportation and space tourism. Rocket-powered vehicles are known as sub-orbital reusable vehicles. Launching profiles of such vehicles vary from vertical takeoff and landings and horizontal launched wings vehicles.

Cargo delivery segment is expected to register a significantly steady revenue growth rate over the forecast period as it is considered the primary goal of space transportation.

North America is expected to register a larger revenue growth rate in the sub-orbital transportation and space tourism market over the forecast period due to robust presence of major market players, including Blue Origin, LLC, Space Exploration Technologies Corp., and Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc., among others in developed countries in the region.

Detailed Regional Analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

