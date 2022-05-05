Biometric-as-a-Service Market Demand, Size, Share, Scope & Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trends – Advancements in technology

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Biometric-as-a-Service (BaaS) is an efficient solution to traditional biometric software models. The technology enables all type of organizations to deploy and use biometric in day-to-day operations. With BaaS, users can start practicing facial recognition and fingerprint scanning to enroll customers and employees to combat fraud as well as to streamline customer service without the use of expensive, time-consuming, and resource-intensive software acquisition and integration processes.

Biometric-as-a service market revenue is expected to increase rapidly as biometrics offer better security than traditional forms of entry codes such as passwords, PIN, and locks, among others. This technology also leverages imaging, computing, statistical, and mathematical applications to map a detailed identity of any individual for high-risk security clearances. Replacement of PIN-based authentication system with BaaS can streamline customer services and curb fraudulent conduct without any need for expensive time-consuming resource-intensive software processing. Consumer biometrics are increasingly being deployed in mobile devices and the sector is majorly dominated by security and access control devices, owing to approval being given for biometric systems. These are some key factors driving revenue growth of the market currently.

The report studies the historical data of the Biometric-as-a-Service Market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects.

Key players in the market include Fujitsu, Thales, Lexis Nexis, Idemia, Microsoft, Google, Accenture, Fingerprints, Amazon, and Bayometric.

In May 2020, Innovatrics and Daltrey, which is an ID access management company, partnered to develop Biometric-as-a-Service solution for frictionless authentication with passive liveness detection. Most current biometric facial recognition benchmarks show Innovatrics technology is among the fastest in identifying people from large data sets.

Face recognition detects faces in real-time on camera, matches these with faces that has already been fed into the system and identifies people. It can also identify a person even if there are changes in facial features or expression, less optimal lighting, and the face is at different angles from the camera. It is used to prevent retail crime, find missing people, protect law enforcement, and is also used in casinos to recognise the moment a suspicious gambler enters the casino.

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Biometric-as-a-Service industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biometric-as-a-service market on the basis of offering, type, organization size, vertical, and region:

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Solutions

Services

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Face Recognition

Fingerprint Recognition

Voice Recognition

Iris Recognition

Palm and Vein Recognition

Others (DNA, Signature, Keystroke)

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

BFSI

Education

Government (Public Administration)

IT and ITES

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Entertainment

Transportation

Energy and Utilities

Retail

Telecommunication

Other Professional Services

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

