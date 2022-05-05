Submit Release
Audit Court Activities in 2019-2020 to be Presented Wednesday before Parliament

MOROCCO, May 5 - The President of the Audit Court will present next Wednesday during a joint plenary session of the two houses of the parliament the activities of the Court during the year 2019-2020.

A joint press release from the Houses of Representatives and Advisors says that this session, which takes place pursuant to Article 148 of the Constitution and in accordance with the provisions of the internal regulations of the two Houses, will be held at 11 a.m. in compliance with the preventive measures in force.

In application of the decision of the public authorities relating to the obligation of the vaccination pass to access public and private administrations, all MPs are invited to present this document, underlines the press release.

