Deep Learning System Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report by 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Rising adoption of cloud-based technology and increasing usage of deep learning systems in big data analytics is driving growth of the market

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to latest analysis by Emergen Research, the deep learning system market is witnessing increased growth due to improvement in computing power and reducing hardware cost. Increase in the number of smart devices and usage of embedded Artificial Intelligence and deep learning to enhance features of these devices is driving growth of the deep learning system market.

Increasing investment by major players in the market in advanced technologies to facilitate data mining processes and deep learning-based speech and image recognition are factors expected to propel market growth. Deep learning is an important technology behind autonomous cars, which enables vehicles to recognize stop signs or distinguish objects from pedestrians. As autonomous vehicles navigate on roads, deep learning can allow the car to act with the help of millions of individual Artificial Intelligence models. The technology also finds application in security in defense & aerospace sectors. Growing adoption of cloud-based services and extensive generation of unstructured data has fostered adoption of deep learning systems. However, factors such as high cost of training and lack of technical expertise could hamper growth of the market to some extent going ahead. High cost of installation and compatibility issues are other factors expected to impact market growth.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/586

The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Deep Learning System market along with crucial statistical data about the Deep Learning System market. The research study provides historical data and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2028. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

Key players in the market include Google, Intel, IBM, Qualcomm, Amazon Web Services (AWS), Samsung Electronics, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Sensory Inc., and Microsoft Corporation.

Highlights from the Report

Image recognition segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020, as image recognition is one of the tasks of deep learning at which it excels. Deep learning software help radiologists deal with large workload of interpreting different medical images from ultrasound scans, computed tomography, and Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI).

Deep learning in healthcare is used in chabot, medical imaging solutions, and can also identify patterns in patient symptoms. The technology can identify specific types of cancer or rare types of pathogens. It also provides medical professionals with insights to help them identify health issues early on, thus delivering personalized and relevant patient care.

Deep learning system market revenue in Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast period, attributed to increasing R&D activities for the development of deep learning applications and growing adoption of cloud-based technologies in countries such as Japan.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/586

The report is an investigative study of the technological developments and product advancements, along with a regional analysis for each product and application offered in the market. The fundamental objective of the report is to give an insight into the workings of the Deep Learning System industry. It provides an accurate and strategic outlook of the market with a thorough assessment of the segments and sub-segments of the market. It provides a panoramic view of the industry to offer a deeper understanding of the global industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global deep learning system market on the basis of product, application, end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Solution (Software Framework/SDK)

Platform/API

Hardware

Processor

Network

Memory

Services

Training

Installation

Support & Maintenance

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Signal Recognition

Image Recognition

Data Mining

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Agriculture

Automotive

Retail

Security

Human Resources

Law

Marketing

Fintech

Key geographical areas:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/586

Key Points of Deep Learning System Market:

Extensive coverage of the analysis of the Deep Learning System market

Key insights into the regional spread of the industry in key geographies

Radical insights into the vital market trends; both current and emerging trends, and factors influencing the growth of the market

Comprehensive coverage of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall growth of the Deep Learning System market

Complete data about the key manufacturers and vendors in the Deep Learning System market

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Take a Look at our Related Reports:

Masterbatch Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/masterbatch-market

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/sustainable-aviation-fuel-market

Aircraft Fuel Systems Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/aircraft-fuel-systems-market

Dermal Regeneration Template Market https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/dermal-regeneration-template-market

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.