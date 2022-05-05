Structured Cabling Market Study Report Based on Size, Shares, Opportunities, Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Market Trend – Advancements in network infrastructure

VANCOUVER, BC, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global structured cabling market size is expected to reach USD 15.09 Billion in 2028 at a steady CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growth of the global structured cabling market is driven significantly by rapid advancements in IT and telecommunication sectors, continuous investment in network and communication infrastructure development and upgradation, increasing government initiatives promoting digitization, and rising adoption of high-speed network connectivity systems and devices. Structured cabling solution includes installing and designing an organized cabling system that offers flexibility to adapt to changes, moves, and additions, and reduces system installation time, as well as supports the entire wiring infrastructure of an organization through a single system. This infrastructure comprises different standardized smaller components called subsystems, such as optical and twisted-pair cabling, patch cables, and patch panels.

Structured cabling offers a high level of flexibility and high bandwidth that accommodates any development and deployment of new applications without interrupting function of the existing system. Enterprises and businesses use different kinds of telecommunication applications and devices at the same time. Using a single system removes the complexity of having multiple wiring infrastructures in the same place. In case of any problem, it will be easier to find and rectify the problem with structured cabling infrastructure quicker and at a relatively low cost.

Key players operating in the market are Teknon Corp, CommScope, Nexans S.A., Panduit Corp., Legrand, Corning Inc., Belden, Inc., Schneider Electric, Siemen, and Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Highlights from the Report

In June 2020, Siemen announced its expansion of cost-effective open rack and cable management solutions with the introduction of new Value Vertical Cable Manager (VVCM) system.

Product segment revenue is expected to register a steady revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period. This can be attributed to rapid adoption of structured cabling in various industries such as IT and telecommunication, governmental organization, and others

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid development in network infrastructure and various government initiatives for promoting digitization in countries in the region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global structured cabling market based on solution, cable type, end-use, and regions as follows:

Solution Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Service

Installation & Consultation

Maintenance & Support

Managed Services

Product

Cables

Patch Panels & Cross Connects

Patch Cords & Cable Assemblies

Communication Outlets

Racks & Cabinets

Software

Cable Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Category 6

Category 5E

Category 6A

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

IT & Telecommunication

Residential & Commercial

Government & Education

Transportation

Industrial

Others

The complete regional analysis covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall market growth and expansion. COVID-19 has affected the global economy by interfering with production and demand, causing market disruption, and inducing financial instability.

