Power Discrete Market Size Projected to Reach USD 22.71 Billion at a CAGR of 5.42%, By 2028

The global Power Discrete Market is estimated to reach USD 22.71 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. This can be mainly associated with the steadily growing demand for IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors), the use of discrete silicon-based IGBTs which enhances the efficiency of electronic devices that range from consumer electronics to power electronics. The purpose of silicon-based IGBTs adds significantly to the advancement of power electronics. Based on statistics, the rise in demand for IGBTs will boost market growth. With increasing energy needs across the world, the power grid infrastructure is refurbished to generate more power, distribute and transmit it efficiently, and controls the consumption as per the demands of the end-user, hence propelling its need in the global power discrete market. In the industrial aviation sector, technologically advanced power discrete devices are achieving popularity to meet the ever-increasing electronic content in new generation aircraft.

APAC accounts for the largest share of 23.50% in 2020, encouraged by an enhanced shift in automotive sector with technologically advanced practice in this region.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The increasing demand for IGBT (insulated-gate bipolar transistor) is aiding to significant growth of the power discrete market with the largest share of 25.28% in 2020. Power discrete devices are a type of semiconductor devices that are used as a switch in power electronics. For example, a switch-mode power supply can be an example of power discrete device.

• The steadily growing demand for IGBTs (Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) is one of the major factors driving the power discrete market. The use of discrete silicon-based IGBTs enhances the efficiency of electronic devices that range from consumer electronics to power electronics. The purpose of silicon-based IGBTs adds significantly to the advancement of power electronics.

• The automotive sector of the power discrete market accounts for the largest share of 31.90 % of the market in 2020. Due to the growing demand for automotive in various regions across the world, it is predominant to increase the production of each component in an automobile and power discrete systems. It also offers amenable possibilities to make hybrid motor control devices and meet the rising demand.

• In the security and defense sector, the security and adaptability offered by power discrete are extremely useful for radar and other automated warfare, autonomous weapons, guidance and control systems, including secure communication.

• The medical sector has also developed as a potential end-use industry for the vendors in the global power discrete market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period, due to the application for implantable RF and ingestible devices, diagnostic and monitoring equipment, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) equipment, wireless telemetry, wearable wireless radio frequency (RF) monitoring devices. Power discrete makes for profoundly reliable and high-performance products which help in enhancing patient care and quality of life.

• The accelerated rise in demand for SiC in various developing countries such as Brazil, China, Russia, Indonesia, and India has resulted in the RoW region and APAC bestowing vast, profitable opportunities for market players to capitalize more.

• Other regions such as North America are estimated to register a CAGR of 5.6 %, during the forecast period.

• Key participants include Infineon Technologies AG, ST Microelectronics N.V., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., International Rectifier, ON Semiconductor Corp Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Vectron International, Fairchild Semiconductor International Inc., Toshiba Corp., Siward Crystal Technology, Fuji Electric Co Ltd, Renesas Electronics Corp, and Tongfang Guoxin Electronics among others

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global Power Discrete Market on the basis of Product, Application, End Users, Range and region:

Product Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT)

• Gallium Nitride (GaN)

• Power rectifiers

• Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistor (MOSFET)

• Silicon Carbide (SiC)

End User Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• EV/HEV

• Renewable Energy

• Industrial Motor Drive

Application Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Automotive

• Consumer

• Medical

• Cellular handsets and infrastructure

• Lighting

Range Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Less than100V

• 100V to 600V

• 600V to 200V

• 1200V

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; and Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• MEA

Key Advantages of Power Discrete Report:

• Identification and analysis of the market size and competition

• Qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market data

• Data validated by industry experts after extensive primary and secondary research

• Extensive regional analysis of the Power Discrete industry

• Profiling of key players along with their business overview, business strategies, deals and partnerships, and product portfolio

• SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for in-depth understanding of the competitive landscape

• Feasibility analysis and investment analysis to enable strategic investment decisions

• Analysis of opportunities, drivers, restraints, challenges, risks, and limitations

