Dental Sutures Market Value to Grow by Almost US$ 892.9 Mn During 2022 – 2032, Future Market Insights

The dental sutures market is expected to witness a steady growth rate during the forecast period (2022-2032). Increasing number of dental procedures, rising demand for cosmetic dentistry, increasing prevalence of dental disorders, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and increasing disposable income in developing countries are expected to propel the growth of this market.

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental sutures are medical devices that aid in the healing process of the teeth. Despite the huge influx of wound closure procedures, suturing remains to be one of the most used in a range of medical disciplines, including density.



Sutures are still being used by dentists across the globe to fix surgical flaps and close wounds in order to aid recovery. As per Future Market Insights, the global dental sutures market was valued around US$ 453.8 Mn in 2021 and is predicted to exhibit a CAGR of close to 6.5% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

The major cause of early childhood caries (ECC) in children has been identified as frequent sugar consumption, insufficient tooth brushing, poor access to dental care, and insufficient fluoride. With rising prevalence of oral cavities among children, the demand for dental sutures is expected to rise during the forecast period.

According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) data for 2019, more than half of children of age from 6 to 8 years have a cavity in any of their baby teeth and more than half of adolescents of age from 12 to 19 years suffer from a cavity in any of their permanent teeth.

With advancements in suturing materials, post-surgical problems and infections have decreased considerably. This is expected to increase the application of advanced suturing systems, boosting the dental sutures market.

Moreover, rising geriatric population is also driving the demand for dental sutures. Due to tooth loss in the elderly, which necessitates dental sutures for dental implants and other dental operations, the worldwide dental sutures market is likely to gain traction over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, absorbable suture products are expected to hold over 61.7% market value share by the end of 2032.

market value share by the end of 2032. Synthetic materials are leading with over 63.3% of the market share in 2021 and are expected to hold a market value share of around 63.1% by 2032.

of the market share in 2021 and are expected to hold a market value share of around by 2032. By end-user, dental clinics hold the highest market share value of 66.6% in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% in the forecast period.

in 2021, expanding at a CAGR of in the forecast period. North America is the leading region with a value share of 34.4% in 2021, owing to the increasing incidences of oral cancer cases and increasing dental procedures in the region.

“With increasing advancements in upgrading suturing materials, and surging number of product approvals and launches, the global dental suture market will witness robust growth over the forecast period,” says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Market Competition

Key players operating in the global dental suture market include Henry Schein, Inc., Dentsply Sirona, and B.Braun. Business expansion and new product launches are the key strategies adopted by the leading manufacturers to enhance their reach in the market and compete with other competitors during the coming years.

Key Market Segments Covered in Dental Sutures Industry Research

By Product:

Absorbable

Non-Absorbable

By Material:

Natural

Synthetic

By End-User:

Hospital

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centres



By Technique:

Interrupted Simple Sutures

Continuous Simple Sutures

Matteress Sutures

Crisscross Sutures

