Biologics Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2020- 2028

Emergen Research

The global biologics market is projected to reach USD 567.96 Billion in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global biologics market Research Report published by Emergen research has been formulated by analysis of key business details and extensive geographical spread of the Biologics industry. The study offers comprehensive coverage of the qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Biologics market along with crucial statistical data about the Biologics market. The research study provides historical data from 2017 to 2018 and offers accurate forecast estimation until 2027. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies.

The report presents a lucid picture of the current industry landscape, including the historical and projected market size, based on value, technological innovations, micro- and macroeconomic components, and governing factors in the market. The global keyword market research report ends with a brief summary of the leading players operating in the market, their product offerings, key developments, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility and returns, and the growth trends and forecasts.

Rising occurrences of target conditions and advancements in biomedical technology are among the significant factors influencing market revenue growth

Biologics Market Size – USD 299.72 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 8.4%, Market Trends –Surging demand and higher adoption of novel therapies

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/61

Also, rising use of biologics for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, comprising various arthritis types, including ankylosing spondylitis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis, is playing a crucial role in driving revenue growth of the global biologics market. Biologics function by creating an inflammation disruption, thereby resulting in a reduction in joint pain.Developing countries are expected to be highly impacted, thereby contributing to 60.0% of the global burden of chronic diseases.

Among the source segments, mammalian segment revenue is expected to register a significantly rapid growth rate over forecast period. Expression systems deploying mammalian cells for recombinant hormones/proteins can introduce appropriate protein folding, PTM (post-translational modifications), and product assembly that are essential for overall biological activity.

Among the product type segments, vaccines segment revenue is expected to expand at a relatively faster rate over forecast period. A vaccine functions by preparing the immune system to identify and fight pathogens, either bacteria or viruses. Vaccines are beneficial in reducing preventable infectious diseases, and currently, fewer number individuals suffer from the distressing effects of pertussis and measles, among other illnesses. Presently, vaccines are witnessing spiraling demand across the globe to curb the spread of COVID-19 and resulting mortalities occurring due to the disease.

Among the application segments, the cancer segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Biologics assists the immune system in quickly recognizing cancer cells in the human body, as well as attacking the malignant cells, switching on/off the signals from cancerous cells and aiding in dodging the immune system cells.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to register fastest revenue CAGR over forecast period due to improving healthcare infrastructure, rising investments in biologics development, and better reimbursement scenario in some countries in the region.

Some major companies operating in the global market include Novo Nordisk A/S, Pfizer Inc., Amgen, Sanofi, Samsung BioLogics, Merck & Co. Inc., Celltrion, AbbVie Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Eli Lilly & Company, F Hoffman La Roche, Addgene, Novartis AG, and GlaxoSmithKline.

Emergence of several startups such as ILYA Pharma, Elasmogen, Cygnal Therapeutics, TiumBio, and Entos Pharmaceuticals is also contributing significantly to market growth.

Surging demand and higher adoption of novel biologics drugs and therapies across the globe for the treatment of disease conditions is a significant factor causative of steady market revenue growth. One such novel drug is Antibody-Drug Conjugate (ADC), which is a highly effective drug used in disease treatment.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biologics-market

The latest report is the most recent study that offers 360° coverage of the Biologics industry that has been facing the brunt of the adverse economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak since the beginning of this year. The global health crisis has affected nearly every aspect of the business vertical and led to massive disruptions to the global Biologics market demand and supply chains. Researchers draw predictions for the market scenario in the post-COVID era. The report, additionally, assesses the present market situation and estimates its future outcomes, keeping in mind the impact of the pandemic on the global economic landscape.

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the competitive landscape and covers company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and business initiatives such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and product launches and brand promotions among others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global biologics on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:

Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Microbial

Mammalian

Others

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Monoclonal Antibodies

Vaccines

Recombinant Hormones/Proteins

Cellular-Based Biologics

Gene-Based Biologics

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Others

Hematological Disorders

Cardiovascular Diseases

Immunological Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Cancer

Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Key Biologics market segments

1.3 Major players

1.4 Market analysis by product

1.5 Market analysis by application

1.6 Report timeline

Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Biologics market size

2.2 Latest Biologics market trends

2.3 Key growth trends

Competitive Landscape

3.1 Global Biologics market key players

3.2 Global Biologics size by manufacturers

3.3 Products of major players

3.4 Entry barriers in the Biologics market

3.5 Mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, and strategic alliances

Regional Overview:

The global Biologics market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Biologics market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

Key questions addressed in the report:

What are the key factors driving the global Biologics market?

Who are the key manufacturers in this market space?

Who are the distributors, traders and dealers of this market?

What are the market opportunities and risks affecting the performance of the vendors in the global Biologics market?

What are the sales and revenue estimations for the top manufacturers in this market over the projected timeline?

Unfolding the prime factors prompting growth:

The study offers an in-depth analysis of the product outlook, which depicts the latest production growth trends and profit valuation. It further fragments the global Biologics market into a broad product spectrum.

The study covers essential data related to these products’ application landscape, the demand for and market share held by each application type, and their growth rate analysis over the estimated period.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/61

Related reports:

Spinal Implants and Surgery DevicesMarket: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Biologics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs

"