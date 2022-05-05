Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Driving Factors by Clinical Aspects, Growth, Trends and Forecasts Research 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Topical Drug Delivery Market Size – USD 88.96 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 6.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global topical drug delivery market is expected to register high revenue growth and reach a market size of USD 145.68 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The importance of topical drug formulations for pharmaceutical delivery is rapidly increasing, and rising demand and use of these types of products is contributing to increasing market size currently, and the trend for more convenient treatments at home is contributing to increasing market size.

Topical drug delivery routes helps to deliver drug substance more selectively to the specific area, while avoiding drug level fluctuations. This method also offers inter-and intra-patient variations, better compliance, and high suitability for self-medication and better convenience. The global topical drug delivery market is mainly driven by major increase in prevalence of skin diseases, infections, and conditions that require application of topical drugs and solutions.

Top Companies Profiled in the Topical Drug Delivery Market Report Include : Johnson & Johnson, Nestlé SA, GlaxoSmithKline, Novartis AG, Merck & Co, Bausch Health Companies, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Bayer AG, Hisamitsu Pharmaceuticals, and Encore Dermatology, Inc.

The rising prevalence of skin diseases such as acne, eczema, psoriasis, etc. continues to fuel growth of the global topical drug delivery market. Some other crucial factors such as this route of drug administration being non-invasive in nature, improved efficiency of drugs administered into the skin, and increasing global geriatric population are other major factors further driving growth of the topical drug delivery market. Moreover, new topical drug approvals and rapid technological advancement and developments, and constant innovations in the field are likely to propel growth of the topical drug delivery market to a significant extent over the forecast period.

Global Topical Drug Delivery Market : Notable Developments

Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the Topical Drug Delivery Market

Key Highlights From The Report :

In December 2018, Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. acquired RHOFADE cream from Allergan. The acquisition has enabled Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. to refocus its resources on the development of immuno-inflammatory assets in order to provide developed treatments for patients suffering from immuno-inflammatory diseases.

In November 2018, Sun Pharmaceutical acquired Pola Pharma and two of the latter’s manufacturing facilities in Japan. This transaction has helped to strengthen the company’s dermatology business in the island nation of Japan.

The market in North America accounted for the largest market share of 32% in 2019. The presence of numerous major pharmaceutical companies has been resulting in the robust and high market size in terms of revenue from countries in the region, and North America has been dominating other regions in terms of revenue share contribution to the global market over the past few years.

It exclusively offers details about the regulatory framework and development policies that have been implemented in the market over recent years latest Topical Drug Delivery Market trends The Global Topical Drug Delivery Market report is an all-inclusive document on the current scenario of the global Topical Drug Delivery Market industry.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global topical drug delivery market based on product types, route, end-use, and regions as follows:

Product Form Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Semi-Solid

Solid Formulations

Transdermal Products

Liquid Formulations

Route Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Dermal

Ophthalmic

Nasal

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Kilo Tons; 2017–2027)

Hospitals

Home Healthcare

Clinics

Diagnostic Centers

Burn Center

Regional Overview:

The global Topical Drug Delivery Market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Topical Drug Delivery Market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements

This survey provides answers to the following important questions:

What is the expected growth rate of the Topical Drug Delivery Market ? What is the market size for the forecast period from 2018 to 2027 ?

What are the main drivers of changing the course of the industry?

Who are the major vendors dominating the Topical Drug Delivery Market industry in different regions? What are their winning strategies to stay ahead of the competition?

What are the market trends for Topical Drug Delivery Market that business owners can trust in the next few years?

What are the threats and challenges that are expected to limit the progress of Topical Drug Delivery Market industry in different countries?

What are the main opportunities available to employers during the forecast period from 2018 to 2027 ?

