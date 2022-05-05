Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Top Key Players, Growth, Trend and Forecast Till 2030

Emergen Research

The global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market size is expected to reach USD 14.06 Billion in 2030

Increasing healthcare expenditure and deployment of more advanced technologies in medical procedures are key factors driving global market revenue growth

Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market Size – USD 2.0 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 21.5%, Market Trends – High demand from North America

In March 2021, Vuzix Corporation, which is a leading supplier of smart glasses and AR technology and products, announce a new partnership with TechSee, which is a leader in intelligent visual assistance technology, to deliver a remote visual assistance solution to field service technicians using AR and computer vision on Vuzix\' M400 and M4000 Smart Glasses.

Hardware segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 owing to increasing deployment of augmented and virtual reality in various areas of the healthcare sector. Use of these technologies requires hardware and devices, such as desktops, head-mounted displays, and various other display devices.

Augmented reality segment revenue is expected to register a significantly faster growth rate during the forecast period owing to use of AR enabling detection of ability to detect veins as this can be a challenge for medical personnel dealing some cases, such as when patients have pigmented skin or small blood vessels. In such situations, augmented reality driven technologies allow practitioners to view virtual images of a patient’s vasculature, and this enables professionals to detect a vein more effectively.

In 2020, surgery segment accounted for significantly large revenue share. Application of virtual reality offers a view of a patient’s physiology and anatomy, and helps surgeons in the operating room. Increasing deployment of virtual reality and augmented reality technologies in surgical procedures are driving growth of this segment.

Market in North America accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increasing deployment of augmented and virtual reality in healthcare sector. Rising investment in Research and Development (R&D) activities in healthcare sector is also driving market growth in this region. Moreover, presence of key market players is also contributing to growth of the market.

Some major players in the global market report include Siemens, Koninklijke Philips N.V., CAE Inc., General Electric, Laerdal, EON Reality, Firsthand Technology Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., WorldViz Inc., and VirtaMed AG.

Furthermore, the report is attuned with the latest market changes and economic landscape with regard to the currently unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. The crisis has affected the demand and supply pattern, as well as the trends of the industry. It has also brought an economic slowdown that has affected the business of the key manufacturers of the industry. The report estimates the impact of this crisis on the current scenario and future prospects and provides a post-COVID market scenario.

Technological advancements in the healthcare sector and use and integration of newer more sophisticated solutions in medical procedures are factors driving augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market revenue growth.

Increasing trend of digitalization and advancements in technologies in the healthcare sector, and ability to extend augmented reality and virtual reality technologies into various other areas of care management such as in cancer treatment and research, in treatment of autism, depression therapy, and virtual reality-based organ models are effective in reducing trauma.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/augmented-reality-and-virtual-reality-in-healthcare-market

Some key factors hampering augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market include data privacy safety and concerns, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost of equipment. Extreme engagement in screens can cause strain to the eyes. In addition, low performance and lack of capability to deploy advanced technologies in healthcare are other factor hampering market revenue growth.

Emergen Research has segmented the global augmented and virtual reality in healthcare market on the basis of technology, component, application, end-use, and region:

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Augment Reality

Virtual Reality

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Surgery

Training & Education

Behavioral Therapy

Medical Imaging

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hospitals

Clinics

Academic Institute

Others

The report considers the following timeline for market estimation:

Historical Years: 2017-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2027

Forecast Years: 2020-2027

