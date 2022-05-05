Intelligent Power Module Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2028 | Fuji Electric Co, ON Semiconductor, Infineon etc

Emergen Research Logo

Intelligent Power Module Market Size – USD 1.55 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 11.7%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent power module market is expected to reach a market size of USD 3.78 Billion at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. This consistent growth in the revenue can be attributed to increasing adoption and research and development of electric and hybrid vehicles all around the world. The focus of major economies in the world to upgrade their power infrastructure is also a major factor in the growth of the market. Moreover, increased government funding in solar, wind and tidal projects further adds fuel to the market growth. Setting up of various new industries and expansion of already existing industries all around the world require electronic devices and equipment. This further adds to the development of the market.

The report provides a thorough estimation of the overall impact of the pandemic on the intelligent power module market and its vital segments. The report also discusses the impact of the pandemic across different regions of the market. It also offers a current and future assessment of the impact of the pandemic on the intelligent power module market.

Global intelligent power module market : Notable Developments

Researchers have taken a holistic approach towards the global intelligent power module market analysis and highlighted the factors that influence the overall growth of the market. The study involves the use of efficient analytical tools like SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces to inspect the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats associated with the growth of the various market segments. The report provides crucial details, such as the market shares of the key players, which help the reader attain a comprehensive outlook of the intelligent power module market

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

In December 2020, the 1200V transfer molded silicon carbide (SIC) integrated power module was launched by Infineon Technologies AG. This has application in industrial motor drives and pump drives.

In April 2018, ACEPACK1 and ACEPACK 2 was launched by STMicroelectronics NV. These products were launched for the application in welding tools, solar panels and power management solutions.

In May 2017, CIPOS IPM was launched by Infineon Technologies AG. This provides a single switch boost by combining power factor correction and a 3-phase inverter.

Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest revenue share during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the presense of major key players in the region. The governments in the region are also adopting several policies to boost the projects related to the use of renewable energy source. Rising awareness about sustainable development in the region is also a driving factor in the growth of the market in the region.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer.

Some major companies in the global market report include :

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, STMicroelectronics NV, ROHM Semiconductors, (Germany), Sanken Electric Co. Ltd, Texas Instruments Incorporated, ON Semiconductor, Fuji Electric Co. Ltd, Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd, Infineon Technologies, Central Semiconductor.

as well as new entrants in the market. It focuses on the recent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, licensing agreements, brand promotions, and product launches, among others. The report also provides details about the company overview, business expansion plans, product portfolio, manufacturing and production capacity, global market position, financial status, and consumer base.

What is the key information extracted from the report?

Extensive information on factors estimated to affect the Market growth and market share during the forecast period is presented in the report.

The report offers the present scenario and future growth prospects Market in various geographical regions.

The competitive landscape analysis on the market as well as the qualitative and quantitative information is delivered.

The SWOT analysis is conducted along with Porter's Five Force analysis.

The in-depth analysis provides an insight into the Market, underlining the growth rate and opportunities offered in the business.

Segmented the global intelligent power module market :

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global intelligent power module market based on voltage rating, current rating, power devices, application and region.

Voltage Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 600V

601 V – 1200 V

Above 1200V

Current Rating Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Up To 100 A

101 A – 600 A

Above 600 A

Power Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

IGBT

MOSFET

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

ICT

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2028 , and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Bioelectric Medicine by 2028 . For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

Why should you buy this intelligent power module market report?

The study paper dissects the total market potential of major regions with strengths, opportunity and challenge, constraints, and dangers.

By identifying the high-improvement locations, the study inspects the open entryways, keeping an eye out for accomplices.

It examines each submarket in terms of a single improvement design and its contribution to the market.

It examines the recent developments, such as advancements, business strategies, new product releases, and acquisitions.

It purposefully profiles the major market players and thoroughly investigates their advancement strategies.

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 includes an introduction of the global 5g in defense market, along with a comprehensive market overview, market scope, product offerings, and an investigation of the market drivers, growth opportunities, risks, restraints, and other vital factors.

Chapter 2 offers an in-depth analysis of the key manufacturers engaged in this business vertical, along with their sales and revenue estimations.

Chapter 3 elaborates on the highly competitive terrain of the market, highlighting the key manufacturers and vendors.

In Chapter 4, our team has fragmented the market on the basis of regions, underscoring the sales, revenue, and market share of each region over the forecast timeline.

Chapters 5 and 6 have laid emphasis on the market segmentation based on product type and application

