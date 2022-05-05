Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Revenue Poised for Significant Growth During the Forecast Period of 2020-2028

Emergen Research

The global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market size is expected to reach USD 7.40 Billion in 2028

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global blood-brain barrier market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market.

he report presents a lucid picture of the current blood-brain barrier (BBB) landscape, including the historical and projected market size, based on value, technological innovations, micro- and macroeconomic components, and governing factors in the market. The global keyword market research report ends with a brief summary of the leading players operating in the market, their product offerings, key developments, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility and returns, and the growth trends and forecasts.

Major prevalence of neurological disorders and rapidly increasing geriatric population are key factors driving growth of the global blood-brain barrier market

blood-brain barrier (BBB) Market Size – USD 1.25 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 24.8%, Market Trend – Advancements in healthcare infrastructure

The report further assesses the market dynamics, market landscape, company profiles, production and manufacturing capacity, year-on-year growth rate, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. It offers in-depth assessment of key companies operating in the market on the basis of their expansion plans, market position, financial standing, and gross profit margins.

In January 2021, Nanoform Finland signed an agreement with Herantis Pharma. This agreement will help both companies to improve blood-brain-barrier penetration in nasal drug delivery routes for Parkinson’s therapies using nanoparticle technology.

Parkinson’s disease segment accounted for major revenue share in global market in 2020 and is expected to register a 25.1% CAGR throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to major prevalence of Parkinson’s Disease among an expanding global patient pool.

Asia Pacific is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR throughout the forecast period, which can be attributed to rapid advancements in pharmaceutical and healthcare infrastructure, increasing aging population, major prevalence of neurological disorders, increasing number of hospitals and long-term care facilities in countries across the globe.

Key players operating in the market are Allon Therapeutics, Inc., Angiochem Inc., Armagen Technologies, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb, BiOasis Technologies, Inc., Sanofi Genzyme, CarThera, Cephalon Inc., Nanomerics, and F. Hoffman La-Roche AG.

It helps to prevent the circulation of compounds from the circulatory systems to Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) or brain through a particular exchange of components controlled by BBB or blood CSF barrier. This function also significantly impedes delivery of drugs to the brain. In case of central nervous system disorders, it is required to deliver drugs across this barrier and provide the appropriate therapeutic effect to the targeted location.

Ongoing technological developments in magnetic resonance imaging technology that helps to identify blood-brain barrier and introduction of advanced nanotechnology and ultrasound applications is expected to drive market revenue growth going ahead.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/blood-brain-barrier-market

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global blood-brain barrier (BBB) market based on application, technology, end-use, and by region:

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Alzheimer’s Disease

Epilepsy

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Hunter’s Syndrome

Brain Cancer

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Bispecific Antibody RMT Approach

Trojan Horse Approach

Increasing Permeability

Passive Diffusion

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Surgical centers

Research Institutes

Others

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

What is the growth rate of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market? What is the anticipated market valuation of Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) industry by 2027?

What are the key growth driving and restraining factors of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market?

Who are the prominent players operating in the market? What are the key strategies adopted by these companies?

What are the key opportunities and growth prospects of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) industry over the forecast period?

Which region is expected to show significant growth in the coming years?

To define, describe, and forecast the market by product type, market, and key regions.

Key points discussed in the report for Global Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market

Chapter 4: Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Blood-Brain Barrier (BBB) Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Regional Segmentation;

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

