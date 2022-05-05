Submit Release
Lane Restrictions on I-180 EB and Route 254 in Northumberland County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions this week on Interstate 180 eastbound in Lewis and Turbot townships for shoulder repair work and Route 254 in Turbot Township, Northumberland County, for shoulder restoration.

On Friday, May 6, the contractor, Glenn O. Hawbaker, will be performing shoulder repair work on Interstate 180 eastbound between the Route 1006 (Eight Street bridge) in Lewis Township and exit 1 (Watsontown exit) in Turbot Township. Motorists can expect the right (driving) lane to be restricted where work is being performed.

On Friday, May 6, the contractor will perform shoulder restoration along Route 254 between the Route 147 southbound off ramp and northbound ramp in Turbot Township. Motorists can expect the right shoulder to be closed and traffic to be shifted slightly.

Motorists should be alert, slow down, expect travel delays, watch for lane changes, and drive with caution.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Tioga, Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Union, Snyder, Northumberland, Montour and Columbia counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District3.

Information about infrastructure in District 3 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D3Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

