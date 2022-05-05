Image recognition market 2021 to 2028 – Production, Revenue, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Emergen Research Logo

Image recognition Market Size – USD 25.67 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 15.3%

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global image recognition market size is expected to reach USD 80.29 Billion at a steady CAGR of 15.3% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing usage of smartphones globally and rising adoption of Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are key factors driving growth of the global image recognition market.Rising adoption of Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence in various applications and solutions are some key factors is driving growth of the image recognition market.

Investigative report titled “Global Image recognition market ” has been added by Emergen Research to its ever-expanding repository. The report provides a sophisticated analysis of the insightful data of the Image recognition market industry that has been formulated based on thorough primary and secondary research. The details have further been validated and verified by the industry experts. The precise data offered by the report offers fruitful information about sales strategies to improve market performance.

Image recognition applications include targeted advertising, smart photo libraries, accessibility for the visually impaired, media interactivity, and enhanced research capabilities. Google, Microsoft, Facebook, Pinterest, and Apple are investing in resources and research into image recognition and related applications. Improper data storage, security breaches, and misuse of facial recognition data are some of the primary concerns related to image recognition technology, which could limit adoption in several areas.

Our report contains current and latest market trends, market shares of companies, market forecasts, competition benchmarking, competition mapping and an in-depth analysis of the most important sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. To estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Image recognition market , we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Some Key Highlights from the Report :

The software segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to a sudden and rapid increase in adoption of image recognition software in computer graphics, medical imaging, and photo editing, among others. Rapidly growing trends of industry automation and Industry 4.0 are driving adoption of image recognition software, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

Image recognition or tracking is used in augmented reality to track, detect, and augment 2D images. Image tracking is dependent on advanced computer vision technology to track and augment images. Jack Daniels augmented reality app turns whisky bottles into pop-out storybooks. The free app uses a tablet or smartphone camera to recognize the sticker on the bottle and unfolds the whole manufacturing process of the drink in a matching black and white pop-up book.

Image recognition is an important tool in autonomous vehicles used by Uber and Google. The technology detects road signs and obstacles through sensors in front of a vehicle and identifies these with the help of this technology. Computer vision systems powered by deep learning are trained with thousands of images of humans, road signs, and obstacles on the road under different weather and lighting conditions. The intelligence of the system continues to increase as new information is fed in.

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the factors that are likely to bolster or impede the growth of the market in the coming years. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic that is currently unfolding as a key market influencer.

Key players in the market include

IBM Corporation, Qualcomm, Honeywell, Toshiba, Microsoft, Huawei, Oracle, NEC Corporation, Catchoom, and Slyce

Key questions answered in the report:

Which are the five top players of the Image recognition market ?

How will the Image recognition market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the Image recognition market ?

What are the drivers and restraints of the Image recognition market ?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Image recognition market throughout the forecast period?

Segmented the global Image recognition market :

Emergen Research has segmented the global image recognition market on the basis of component, application, deployment mode, technique, industry vertical, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Security and Surveillance

Scanning and Imaging

Augmented Reality

Image Search

Marketing and Advertising

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

On-premises

Cloud

Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Object Recognition

QR/ Barcode Recognition

Pattern Recognition

Facial Recognition

Optical Character Recognition

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Media & Entertainment

Healthcare

Retail & E-commerce

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Automobile & Transportation

Government

Others

As part of our quantitative analysis, we have provided regional market forecasts by type and application, market sales forecasts and estimates by type, application and region by 2028 , and global sales and production forecasts and estimates for Bioelectric Medicine by 2028 . For the qualitative analysis, we focused on political and regulatory scenarios, component benchmarking, technology landscape, important market topics as well as industry landscape and trends.

The research scrutinizes new growth opportunities, carried out with an in-depth analysis of the global Image recognition market on the basis of development, and data analysis accounting for every aspect of the Image recognition market . Moreover, the report delivers information on regions, types, key drivers, trends, challenges, applications, annual growth rates, forecasts, and market size (quantity and value), and market segment by region.

