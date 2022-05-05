Ambulatory EHR Market Size by 2027 | Industry Segmentation by Type, Key News and Top Companies Profiles

Emergen Research

The global ambulatory EHR (electronic health record) market is projected to reach USD 6.66 Billion by 2027

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global ambulatory EHR market report presents comprehensive information covering insightful data for businesses and investors for the time period of 2020-2027. The report studies the historical data of the Ambulatory EHR market and offers valuable information about the key segments and sub-segments, revenue generation, demand and supply scenario, trends, and other vital aspects. The report offers an accurate forecast estimation of the Ambulatory EHR industry based on the recent technological and research advancements. It also offers valuable data to assist the investors in formulating strategic business investment plans and capitalize on the emerging growth prospects in the Ambulatory EHR market.

The report presents a lucid picture of the current industry landscape, including the historical and projected market size, based on value, technological innovations, micro- and macroeconomic components, and governing factors in the market. The global keyword market research report ends with a brief summary of the leading players operating in the market, their product offerings, key developments, SWOT analysis, investment feasibility and returns, and the growth trends and forecasts.

Increasing need to reduce operational costs in the healthcare industry and rising government initiatives to implement EHR solutions in healthcare facilities are driving the ambulatory EHR market.

Ambulatory EHR Market Size – USD 4.48 Billion in 2019, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.4%, Market Trend – Rise in government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records

Get a Free sample of the report : https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/459

Increasing government efforts to introduce EHR systems in healthcare organizations are projected to promote growth of the global ambulatory EHR market in the near future. Moreover, rising government initiatives for maintaining and improving platforms for patient health records are anticipated to boost the global ambulatory EHR market further during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, high cost of development of ambulatory EHR systems are expected to impede the global ambulatory EHR market to a certain extent.

A novel research report on global Ambulatory EHR has been recently published by Emergen Research to offer a comprehensive overview of the industry with latest and emerging market trends between 2021 and 2028. The report offers a detailed overview of the market with precise information about product type, application, market size, revenue share, key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The report also assesses market trends that can have favorable impact on the market in the coming years along with detailed examination of various market segments on global and regional levels.

In October 2019, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. signed an arrangement with Northwell Health to develop the next-generation EHR systems. In order to effectively implement patient-facing tool, an artificial intelligence-based, voice-enabled, and cloud-based EHR would be built and validated with inputs from Northwell professionals, information technology specialists, and administration.

The cloud-based segment is expected to dominate the market, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. The cloud-based ambulatory EHR solution offers advantages such as seamless installation, cost-effective deployment, reduction in IT requirements, comprehensive cooperation between healthcare professionals and patients, and excessive interoperability. This is anticipated to boost the segment in the near future.

Due to the ability of large practices to address quality issues of electronic health records, the large practice segment is projected to lead the market during the forecast period. In addition, increasing capital spending is another driver of the segment.

The practice management segment is expected to retain the largest market share during the forecast period. Application of practice management enables improvement in the management of clinical practices by expanding efficiency of the practice and lowering costs. In addition, advantages such as reduction in transcription costs and improved approaches to documenting are likely to drive the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the hospital-owned ambulatory centers segment is expected to lead the market. Increasing government funding for implementation of EHR solutions in healthcare facilities is expected to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, North America is projected to lead the global market. Growing rate of adoption of EHR solutions and rising expenditure on healthcare in the region are key drivers of the market in North America.

Key market participants include Modernizing Medicine, Inc., CureMD Healthcare Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, McKesson Corporation, Greenway Health, LLC, Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., Medical Information Technology, Incorporated, MTBC, Inc., Computer Programs, and Systems, Inc.

Read More: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/ambulatory-ehr-market

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

This report is the latest document encompassing the massive changes that took place in the Ambulatory EHR market following the emergence of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has drastically affected the global economic landscape, thereby disrupting the operating mechanism of the Ambulatory EHR market. The severe global crisis has prompted organizations to efficiently respond to the rapidly shifting business environment.

Emergen Research has segmented the global ambulatory EHR market on the basis of deployment, practice size, application, end-use, and region.

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Cloud-based

On-premises

Practice Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Solo Practices

Large Practices

Small-medium-sized Practices

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

e-Prescribing

Health Analytics

Practice Management

Referral Management

Patient Management

Decision Support

Population Health Management

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Independent Centers

Hospital-owned Ambulatory Centers

Others

Key points discussed in the report for Global Ambulatory EHR Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product, Objectives of the Study, and Research Scope of the Ambulatory EHR market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary –vital information of the Ambulatory EHR Market.

Chapter 3: Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends, and Challenges of the Ambulatory EHR Market

Chapter 4: Ambulatory EHR Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Market segmentation by Type, End-User and Region 2016-2018

Chapter 6: Analysis of the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions.

Chapter 7 & 8: Appendix, Methodology and Data Source…Continued

Finally, Ambulatory EHR Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.

Request customization of the report: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/459

Related reports:

Spinal Implants and Surgery DevicesMarket: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/patient-engagement-solutions-market

Ambulatory EHR Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/nucleic-acid-isolation-and-purification-market

Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/non-invasive-prenatal-testing-market

Prenatal Testing and Newborn Screening Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/in-vitro-fertilization-market

Blockchain in Healthcare: Https://www.forbes.com/sites/forbestechcouncil/2021/12/07/four-key-medtech-software-development-trends-for-2022/?sh=23e843f420d5

About Us:

At Emergen Research, we believe in advancing with technology. We are a growing market research and strategy consulting company with an exhaustive knowledge base of cutting-edge and potentially market-disrupting technologies that are predicted to become more prevalent in the coming decade.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Facebook | LinkdIn | Twitter | Blogs