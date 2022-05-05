Agricultural Microbials Market Growth Expected to Collect USD 17.48 Billion by 2028 | Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Increasing adoption of biopesticides and biofertilizers to enhance the quality of the crops and plants is a significant factor driving the market

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report generated by Reports and Data, the global Agricultural Microbials Market is estimated to reach USD 17.48 Billion by 2028, with a CAGR of 14.5%. Agricultural microbes are important elements essential for plant growth and soil fertility. Bacteria, protozoa, viruses, and fungi are the various types of Agricultural Microbials that are beneficial for plant or crop growth.

The increasing adoption of organic farming techniques, increasing popularity of biofertilizers and biopesticides for crop improvement, and the desire for organic food among consumers are the significant factors facilitating the growth of the Agricultural Microbials market. The growing adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) and the reduction in the developmental cost of microbial products in comparison with traditional chemical pesticides are predicted to expand the global market for Agricultural Microbials.

The global market has been ruthlessly affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The demand and supply chain has been affected, and so has the production.

Market Dynamics:

Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global Agricultural Microbials markets are projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2022 and 2028. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products and the environmental impact due to carbon emissions are a few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, and plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps, and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The global Agricultural Microbials market research report provides a competitive strategy analysis portfolio to provide a better understanding of the competitive landscape. The report further discusses in depth the business strategies undertaken by key manufacturers on mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and collaborations. It sheds light on the companies holding the largest market share in terms of revenue in the global Agricultural Microbials market.

Some of the key participants in the market are Bayer CropScience (Germany), Sumitomo Chemicals Company Ltd. (Japan), BASF SE (Germany), Monsanto Company (U.S.), Corteva (U.S.), Dow AgroSciences LLC (U.S.), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), Certis USA LLC (U.S.), and CHR. Hansen Holdings (Denmark) Novozymes A/S (Denmark), Queensland Agricultural Seeds (Australia), Nufarm Ltd. (Australia), Koppert B.V. (Netherlands), Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co., Ltd. (Japan), Novagreen Inc. (Canada), XiteBio Technologies Inc. (Canada), Verdesian Life Sciences, LLC (U.S.), and Italpollina Usa, Inc. (U.S.)

Further key findings:

The widespread utilization of bacteria in preparing biopesticides, biostimulants, and biofertilizers is increasing the demand for the bacterial segment. They help in enhancing the growth and yield of the plant and perform several growth-promoting functions.

Based on the crop type, the Vegetable and Fruit segment is predicted to dominate the market from 2021 to 2028 due to the extensive utilization and demand for fresh fruits and vegetables to maintain the nutritional balance in the diet.

Based on the formulation, the liquid is estimated to dominate the market as they are more convenient than the dry form. They are easy to apply and do not require procedures such as mixing, which minimizes the chances of contamination.

The cereals and grains section is accounted to hold a considerable market share from 2021 to 2028. The microbes help in the photosynthesis process for cereal crops like rice.

North America is expected to hold the largest share in the Agricultural Microbials market due to advanced technologies used in the agricultural industry and growing awareness regarding the benefits of microbial over chemical fertilizers.

The South American region market is approximated to witness the fastest growth as most of the farmers in this region are shifting to microbial and organic farming.

For this study, Reports and Data have segmented the global Agricultural Microbials market based on Type, Crop Type, Functions, Mode of Application, Formulations, and Region:

Based On Type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 – 2028)

Bacterial

Fungi

Viruses

Protozoa

Based On Crop type: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Cereals & grains

Oilseeds & pulses

Fruits & vegetables

Other crop types

Based On Functions: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Soil amendments

Crop protection

Based On Application: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

Foliar spray

Soil treatment

Seed treatment

Other modes of application

Based On Region: (Revenue, USD billion, 2018 - 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

The Middle East And Africa

Thank you for reading our report. The report can be customized according to the clients’ requirements. To know more about the report, kindly get in touch with us and our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your needs.

