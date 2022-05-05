Greentech startup reveals how Elon Musk’s $100 million Carbon Removal contest inspired a bid for world peace

Pictured with a hempcrete block at the Irish Hemp Conference 2022, Felix Roick (left) and Gary Byrnes, co-founders of Hempoffset.com

Climate change and greenwashing are killing the planet. Hempoffset.com, one of 287 qualified XPRIZE teams globally, aims to end global reliance on fossil fuels

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hempoffset is on a mission to end greenwashing and climate change with flower power. Industrial hemp plants can do the heavy lifting for our climate, absorbing more atmospheric CO2 per hectare than any other method humanity has now. The XPRIZE Carbon Removal competition, which attracts the brightest science, technology and environmental minds in the world, has validated the Hempoffset.com plan to capture and sequester CO2 at Gigatonne scale. In stopping climate change, the company will also use the power of industrial hemp to defund war.

The 100% Irish company, Hempoffset, has launched an innovative range of hemp carbon offset products into global markets. The CO2 captured by the hemp plants will be safely and permanently sequestered in homes and buildings made from hempcrete, a sustainable, zero carbon construction material. Industrial hemp also has the power to displace fossil fuels entirely, with hemp ethanol, biodiesel and biochar allowing the world to power electricity generation and transportation without continuing to fund the Russian/Saudi/Iranian war machines.

By enabling farmers’ supply to meet the growing demand for hemp construction materials, Hempoffset offers an end-to-end solution to carbon. Hemp carbon offsets can be bought by the tonne, by environmentally-conscious technology, aviation and construction corporations, and also by consumers. These carbon offsets are of special interest to data center owners and operators, enabling construction, operation and legacy of truly carbon neutral DCs in real time.

Founders Gary Byrnes, Niall O’Sullivan and Felix Roick have successful, accredited backgrounds in software development, product marketing, agriculture, and in educating about industrial hemp as a solution to climate change. They’re building a carbon measurement, verification and certification platform that will standardise and scale carbon offset markets. The project is validated and verified by the Irish Government’s Department of Agriculture and is also validated by XPRIZE Carbon Removal.

In praising Elon Musk’s XPRIZE Carbon Removal contest, Hempoffset founder Gary Byrnes said: “When this exclusive competition was first announced, I felt compelled to act. It is a scientific fact that industrial hemp has the power to stop climate change and launch multi-trillion Euro, net zero industries. Elon Musk deserves praise for putting $100 million of his money into XPRIZE and investing in a liveable future. As a visionary disruptor, Elon Musk always does more than talk and his can-do attitude inspires all of us to drive positive change. Our ambition is nothing less than to stop climate change, deliver opportunities to millions, and defund war.”

Hempoffset co-founder Niall O’Sullivan said: “Our primary vision includes the completion of the world’s most innovative carbon measurement and offset platform, delivering a global, hemp-powered Voluntary Carbon Market. Technology can literally save the world.”

Hempoffset co-founder Felix Roick said: “There’s a confusing array of carbon offsets out there. Unfortunately, most of these are simply greenwashing. We’re going to fix that and give both corporations and consumers the opportunity to make a real difference to their carbon impact on the planet.”