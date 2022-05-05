Submit Release
News Search

There were 849 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,187 in the last 365 days.

CGR Issues Report on Growing Sports Betting Industry (WNRS, DKNG, MGM, and PYRDF)

  • The number of people regularly betting on sports increased by 80% in 2021 and the total betting handle increased by 165% ($57 billion)

/EIN News/ -- NAPLES, Fla., May 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapitalGainsReport.com, a leading firm providing research for retail investors, has published a report on the Sports Betting industry. The report outlines the industry’s growth in 2021, future growth in the industry, and profiles several stocks in the industry.

Read the report here:
https://capitalgainsreport.com/2022/05/03/best-bet-sports-betting-investors/

Companies discussed in the report include:

  • Winners, Inc. (OTCMKTS: WNRS), a sports betting marketing affiliate has made two major announcements in the past week including approval from Google to run its ads.
  • DraftKings, Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG), an industry leader improved its revenue by nearly 50% in 2021.
  • Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS: PYRDF), is the parent company of FanDuel, the second most popular sports betting app.
  • MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), a gaming industry stalwart that just offered $607 million to purchase Swedish online gambling company LeoVegas.

Synopsis
The legal U.S. sports betting industry’s growth accelerated in 2021. According to Morning Consult, more than $52.7 billion was wagered throughout the year. The key driver behind this growth has been legal sports bets launching in 11 states and billions of dollars spent on marketing by gambling operators looking to attract new customers. With several states set to legalize sports betting and demographics under 44 years old making up a majority of the market, this growth should continue.

Read the report to learn more.
https://capitalgainsreport.com/2022/05/03/best-bet-sports-betting-investors/

CAPITAL GAINS REPORT
Capital Gains Report is a leading firm providing research for retail investors, through industry reports, CEO interviews, podcasts and more www.CapitalGainsReport.com. Nothing in this news summary shall be construed as investment advice. Quotes/content may be edited for brevity and context. Full disclaimer, and relevant SEC 17B disclosures here:
https://tinyurl.com/2p92mpv4

CONTACT:

Mark McKelvie

mark@capitalgainsreport.com


You just read:

CGR Issues Report on Growing Sports Betting Industry (WNRS, DKNG, MGM, and PYRDF)

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.