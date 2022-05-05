Government Chief Holds Coordination Meeting for Implementation of Social Dialogue Agreements

MOROCCO, May 5 - Head of Government Aziz Akhannouch on Wednesday held a coordination meeting for the implementation of the latest social dialogue agreements.

This coordination meeting was held with Nadia Fettah, Minister of Economy and Finance, Mohamed Sadiki, Minister of Agriculture, Maritime Fisheries, Rural Development and Water and Forests, and Younes Sekkouri, Minister of Economic Inclusion, Small Business, Employment and Skills.

These were in addition to Abdellatif Miraoui, Minister of Higher Education, Scientific Research and Innovation, Fouzi Lekjaa, Minister Delegate in charge of the Budget and Ghita Mezzour, Minister Delegate in charge of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform, said a statement from the department of the head of government.

The meeting comes after the signing, on Saturday, of the Social Agreement and the National Charter of Social Dialogue, with the aim of recording the vision agreed and shared by the various ministries and departments involved in the implementation of commitments made by the government in this framework, the same source adds.

During this meeting, the importance of establishing all the necessary support mechanisms for the institutionalization of social dialogue was emphasized, the statement added, recalling that a National Charter of Social Dialogue was signed to frame and ensure the continuity of social dialogue following the High Directions of HM King Mohammed VI.

MAP 04 mai 2022