Fall Protection Equipment Market Size, Product Trends, Key Companies, Revenue Share Analysis, 2020–2028

The growth of the market of fall protection equipment is driven by the increasing demand for fall protection in the construction industry.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fall Protection equipment Market is forecast to grow from USD 3.13 Billion in 2020 to USD 5.12 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.39%, during the forecast period. Increasing demand for labour safety is the major driving factor of the market.

Fall protection equipment is a kind of protective equipment used in several industries to protect workers from any kind of injuries when working from heights. Fall protection equipment plays an important role in avoiding repetitive stress injuries. Chest harness, full body harness, safety nets, body belts and suspension belts are the various fall protection equipment.

The fall protection equipment market is growing by the enhanced concerns about overall safety at places of work, and growing need for emergency services along with increasing industry fatality.

The major players in the fall protection equipment market are Honeywell International Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), MSA Safety Inc. (US), GF Protection Inc. (US), SKYLOTEC GmbH (Germany), Kee Safety, Inc. (UK), Werner Co. (US), W.W. Grainger, Inc. (US), Total Access (UK), and FallTech (US).

Further key findings from the report suggest

• Based on Category, the market is divided as hard goods, soft goods, access system, rescue kit, and services. Due to the enhanced demand for protective equipment used, the access system sector is expected to show the highest growth of 7.88% during the forecast period. Access systems include vessels, sewers, confined space and tripod products used in tanks, and other applications.

• The Industries are construction, oil & gas, general industry, mining and transportation. The construction sector is forecasted to grow the market during the forecast period. Mandatory regulations by governments of various countries around the globe, related to the use of fall protection equipment to reduce the number of accidents during construction activities, are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

• The Fall Protection Equipment Market is segmented across five regions, namely, North America, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Latin America. North America is forecasted to dominate the market with the largest share of 40 %.

For the purpose of this report, the market has been segmented on the basis of Category, Industry and region:

Category Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Hard goods

• Soft goods

• Access system

• Rescue kit

• Services

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2020-2028)

• Construction

• Oil & gas

• Mining

• General industry

• Transportation

Regional Market Segmentation:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

