Volumetric Video Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 30% Through 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the volumetric video market size is expected to grow from $1.39 billion in 2021 to $1.81 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.52%. The change in the volumetric video growth trend is mainly due to companies' stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic. The market is expected to reach $5.12 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 29.75%. The upsurge in the utilization of augmented reality is expected to propel the volumetric video industry growth.

The volumetric video market consists of the sales of volumetric video technologies by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that are used to digitize a three-dimensional (3D) space, such as the volume of a space, object, or environment in real-time using a number of cameras set around a target. Volumetrically captured objects, environments, and living entities can be digitized and repositioned on the mobile, web, or virtual worlds and viewed in 3D. The volumetric video allows the audience to focus on the content and, therefore, the message by mirroring the unique visual and emotional reality of the filmed actors to the audience.

Global Volumetric Video Market Trends

Technological advancement is a key trend gaining popularity in the volumetric video market. New technologies enable transparency of delivery and networked logistics paths.

Global Volumetric Video Market Segments

The global volumetric video market is segmented:

By Component: Hardware, Software, Services

By Content Delivery: Projectors, AR/VR Head-Mounted Display (HMD), Smartphones, Volumetric Displays

By Application: Sports and Entertainment, Medical, Signage and Advertisement, Education and Training

By Geography: The global volumetric video market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides volumetric video market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global volumetric video market, market share, market segmentation and geographies, video market players, leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The volumetric video market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Volumetric Video Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Microsoft Corporation, Intel Corporation, 8I Ltd, Google, Stereolabs, Scatter, Facebook, 4D View Solutions SAS, OTOY Inc., Dimension, Mark Roberts Motion Control, Sony Group Corporation, Canon Inc, Verizon Communications, IO Industries Inc, Evercoast, DGene, and 3nfinite

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

