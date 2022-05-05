TAIWAN, May 5 - President Tsai receives credentials of new Saint Lucia Ambassador Lewis

On the morning of May 5, President Tsai Ing-wen received the credentials of new Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Saint Lucia to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Robert Kennedy Lewis. President Tsai welcomed Ambassador Lewis to his new post in Taiwan, and expressed confidence that Taiwan and Saint Lucia will continue to strengthen our partnership, working together to further the prosperity and welfare of our nations' peoples.

A translation of the president's remarks follows:

Saint Lucia is a staunch partner of Taiwan in the Caribbean region, and it gives me great pleasure to accept the letter of credence from Ambassador Lewis today. On behalf of the government and people of the Republic of China (Taiwan), I would like to extend a warm welcome.

In 2019, I traveled to Saint Lucia, where I visited a banana export collection center, attended a ceremony launching the reconstruction of St. Jude Hospital, and participated in the dedication of a human resources development center. I was deeply impressed by the results of our bilateral cooperation in numerous fields.

Over the past few years, Taiwan and Saint Lucia have worked together to combat the pandemic while continuing to deepen our cooperation in agriculture and education. Since Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre of Saint Lucia assumed office, he has placed great emphasis on helping youth and women enhance their employment skills and realize their entrepreneurial dreams. I am pleased that together, we have launched many important cooperation projects in these areas.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Prime Minister Pierre for speaking up in support of Taiwan's international participation during the United Nations General Assembly last year. Prime Minister Pierre's appointment of Ambassador Lewis demonstrates how much he values and supports Taiwan. Ambassador Lewis, you have a doctoral degree in mathematics education and have cultivated countless academic talents. You also have extensive political experience, having served as a member of parliament and minister of education.

You have visited our country a number of times and are an old friend of Taiwan. Moving forward, I am confident that, with your contributions, Taiwan and Saint Lucia will continue to deepen our partnership, furthering the prosperity and welfare of both our nations' peoples.

In closing, I wish you every success in your new role. Please give my sincere greetings to Acting Governor-General Errol Charles and Prime Minster Pierre. Thank you!