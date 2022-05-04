President gives instructions to ensure public safety

UZBEKISTAN, May 4 - On May 3, President Shavkat Mirziyoyev visited the Situational Analytical Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The complex specializes in the management of forces and means of law enforcement agencies based on information technology. The modern building was equipped with 18 servers with 554 terabytes of memory, a wide surveillance screen, and computers.

The center automatically collects and processes data from the 102 system, CCTV cameras, the Internet, and other sources. The violation is quickly determined by the license plate of the vehicle or the person’s face, and a search is organized. The system works using artificial intelligence. The human factor in its work is minimal. Thanks to this, the center serves to ensure public safety throughout the country.

The President examined the conditions in the center and got acquainted with the operation of the system. He noted the need for integrating data from all law enforcement and emergency services.

“It’s a big job. But coverage and speed need to be increased. When do people feel safe and free? When will there be more tourists? When there is no crime, if a person is confident in safety, when everything is decided – from order to cleanliness on the street. To do this, it is necessary to integrate the data of all law enforcement agencies. It is necessary to change the worldview of the employees of each agency involved in this interaction”, Shavkat Mirziyoyev said.

The importance of training personnel to work with the system in higher education institutions in information technology, and organizing the activities of analysts working with modern technologies in district and city departments of internal affairs was emphasized. The task was set to widely establish in the system of internal affairs such online services as an electronic queue, remote appeal, which exclude the human factor.

An instruction was given to create an electronic system for analyzing social problems in mahallas, planning and monitoring the daily activities of prevention inspectors.

A demonstration of the system introduced in Samarkand region as part of the Safe Tourism program was also held here.

The Head of the state also examined samples of modern equipment and new service uniforms for employees of the internal affairs bodies.