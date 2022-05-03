Submit Release
Minister Tonin talks bilateral cooperation with his Croatian counterpart

SLOVENIA, May 3 - The ministers Tonin and Banožić started the talks by discussing the situation in Ukraine and the assistance to Ukrainians provided by both countries. They talked about the experience of their respective countries in the transportation of equipment and the possibility of cooperating with other allies in this field.

The ministers also noted the escalation of tensions in the Western Balkans and the need for the presence of an international mission in the region.

They assessed the cooperation between the Republic of Slovenia and the Republic of Croatia in the field of defence and military as very good. Minister Tonin also thanked his Croatian counterpart for the help in the efforts to put out a fire at Preddvor, which involved a Croatian Canadair water bomber. The countries also cooperate in the field of military training, and the Croatian Armed Forces will take part in this year's Leap exercise, which will take place in Slovenia in autumn. During today's visit, the ministers also discussed the possibility of using Croatian training grounds. The chiefs of the general staff of both armed forces discussed military education and agreed to further exchange best practices in this field.

