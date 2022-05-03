Children from Ukrainian Luhansk orphanage arrive in Slavina near Postojna

SLOVENIA, May 3 - The only project of the kind in the country was initiated at the request of the Embassy of Ukraine for the transfer of the children from the Luhansk orphanage to Slovenia. The project has been successfully implemented in cooperation with the Government Office for the Support and Integration of Migrants, Municipality of Postojna, local community, Civil Protection, Postojna Student Dormitory, Association of Friends of Youth, private broadcaster POP TV and individuals.

The accompanying staff who had already taken care of children in Ukraine will provide education and care to the children also in Slovenia, while Slovenia will provide additional educators. The accompanying staff is accommodated in the Postojna Student Dormitory.