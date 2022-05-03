Submit Release
News Search

There were 852 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,185 in the last 365 days.

Children from Ukrainian Luhansk orphanage arrive in Slavina near Postojna

SLOVENIA, May 3 - The only project of the kind in the country was initiated at the request of the Embassy of Ukraine for the transfer of the children from the Luhansk orphanage to Slovenia. The project has been successfully implemented in cooperation with the Government Office for the Support and Integration of Migrants, Municipality of Postojna, local community, Civil Protection, Postojna Student Dormitory, Association of Friends of Youth, private broadcaster POP TV and individuals.

The accompanying staff who had already taken care of children in Ukraine will provide education and care to the children also in Slovenia, while Slovenia will provide additional educators. The accompanying staff is accommodated in the Postojna Student Dormitory.

You just read:

Children from Ukrainian Luhansk orphanage arrive in Slavina near Postojna

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.