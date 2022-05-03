Government decisions at sessions of government committees

SLOVENIA, May 3 - At today's session of the Government Committee for the Economy, the Government of the Republic of Slovenia gave its consent to the Ministry of Infrastructure to assume and pay the obligations on dedicated budget items at the level of a group of budget users through the planned spending rights in the adopted state budget for 2022, specifically in the balance of expenses up to the amount of EUR 233.5 million.

Transport infrastructure is one of the conditions for Slovenia’s steady development and enables a suitable supply for the business sector and mobility of citizens. The key investments include investments in high-performance railway infrastructure and usable national road network. On the basis of the Resolution on the National Programme for the Development of Transport of the Republic of Slovenia until 2030, the plan for investments in transport and transport infrastructure or the so-called sliding plan represents a framework for ensuring, above all, a more stable and even volume of investments in transport infrastructure.

Earmarked funds represent an important source of investment financing with a large multiplier effect on the economic growth. The funds for investments in road and railway infrastructure include earmarked funds on the basis of the Act on the Provision of Funds for Investment in Transport Infrastructure, Public Finance Act and Implementation of the Republic of Slovenia Budget for 2022 and 2023 Act.

The adopted amount of earmarked funds for 2022 at the level of a group of budget users is not sufficient to cover the expected obligations and should be increased by EUR 25.9 million. Given the contracts that have already been registered and the indicative dynamics under the ongoing public procurement procedures and for new projects, it would be necessary to increase the ceiling on permitted spending by EUR 31.7 million, i.e. the amount of unspent earmarked funds from the previous year, to the budget user 2431 - the Slovenian Infrastructure Agency, while at the same time, the budget users 2432 - the Slovenian Maritime Administration and 2430 - the Ministry of Infrastructure, are expected to spend EUR 5.8 million less compared to the adopted budget for 2022.

On the basis of the provisions of paragraph five of Article 21 of the Implementation of the Republic of Slovenia Budget for 2022 and 2023 Act, the Ministry of Infrastructure is thus enabled to assume and pay the obligations on dedicated budget items at the level of a group of budget users through the planned spending rights in the adopted state budget for 2022, by EUR 25.9 million or in the balance of expenses up to the amount of EUR 233.5 million.

At the session, the Government included the "Nature Conservation Investments" project in the Development Programme Plan. The initial value of the "Nature Conservation Investments" project is EUR 639,396.12. The objective of the investment programme is to provide conditions for smooth operation of the public service in the field of nature conservation for the implementation of nature conservation and development tasks and the fulfilment of other legal obligations of public nature conservation institutes.

These are the investments of providers of the public service in the field of nature conservation (operators: Triglav National Park, Škocjan Caves Regional Park, Kozjansko Regional Park, the landscape and nature parks of Radensko polje, Goričko, Kolpa, Strunjan, Sečovlje Salt Pans and Ljubljana Marshes, the Škocjanski Zatok Nature Reserve and the Institute of the Republic of Slovenia for Nature Conservation and the Fisheries Research Institute of Slovenia). The funds for investments are intended for the purchase of equipment, fixed assets for the implementation of nature conservation tasks and other investments planned in the work programmes and financial plans of individual public institutes, purchase of land important for nature conservation, and investments from the funds received from compensation for the building right.

At today's session of the Government Committee for State Organisation and Public Affairs, the Government included an extension and reconstruction of the Kočevje Nursing Home in the current Development Programme Plan. The estimated value of the investment is EUR 896,551.32 including VAT; it will be implemented in 2022 and 2023. The implementation of the investment will enable suitable organisation of physiotherapy rooms, common areas (dining room), room for spiritual care and a separate entrance for visitors, thus a safe living environment for the residents in epidemiological conditions, as well as spatial and organisational adaptation of the nursing home to the current technical standards. At the same time, the living conditions and quality of care for residents with different levels of care will be improved, and greater intimacy and privacy will be ensured.