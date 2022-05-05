Vibration Sensor Market Growth Is Positively Influenced By The Growing Airline Industry

Vibration Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Vibration Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The growing airline industry is expected to propel the growth of the vibration sensor market. In aircraft, vibration analysis is carried out on engines to check vibration levels and ensure no cracking, functioning avionics, and engine performance. According to Boeing’s 2020–2039 commercial market outlook, India's domestic air passenger market is expected to double its size by 2030, from pre-pandemic levels, creating demand for an additional 2,200 new commercial aircraft in the next 20 years in India. Hence, the growing airline industry is expected to contribute to the demand for vibration sensors, thus driving the market during the forecast period.

The global vibration sensors market size is expected to grow from $3.37 billion in 2021 to $3.63 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.52%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global vibration sensor market share is expected to reach $4.87 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.61%.

Read more on the Global Vibration Sensor Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/vibration-sensor-global-market-report

Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the vibration sensors market. Technological advancement is the discovery of knowledge that advances technology. For instance, in March 2020, SKF, a Sweden-based manufacturer of industrial products, launched a compact and cost-effective vibration and temperature sensor for monitoring the condition of rotating parts on heavy industrial machinery. The sensor, named SKF Enlight Collect IMx-1, enables customers to reduce both expensive unplanned downtime and their maintenance costs. It can be used to automate the gathering of data regarding the health of machinery.

Major players covered in the global vibration sensor industry are TE Connectivity Ltd, Honeywell International Inc, Emerson Electric Co, Robert Bosch GmbH, Dytran Instruments, Inc, Fluke Corporation, NXP Semiconductors N.V., FUTEK Advanced Sensor Technology, Inc., Hansford Sensors Ltd., Keyence Corporation, Colibrys Ltd., DIS Sensors, SKF GmbH, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Omron Corp, and PCB Piezotronics.

TBRC’s global vibration sensor market report is segmented by product type into velocity transducers, electrodynamics, accelerometers, non-contact displacement transducer, by material into doped silicon, quartz, piezoelectric ceramics, by technology into piezoresistive, strain gauge, variable capacitance, optical, by end-user into aerospace, coal and quarry, oil and gas, medical and pharmaceuticals, automobile, consumer electronics.

Vibration Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Velocity Transducers, Electrodynamics, Accelerometers, Non-Contact Displacement Transducer), By Material (Doped Silicon, Quartz, Piezoelectric Ceramics), By Technology (Piezoresistive, Strain Gauge, Variable Capacitance, Optical), By End-User (Aerospace, Coal And Quarry, Oil And Gas, Medical And Pharmaceuticals, Automobile, Consumer Electronics) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a vibration sensor market overview, forecast vibration sensor market size and growth for the whole market, vibration sensor market segments, vibration sensor market geographies, vibration sensor market trends, vibration sensor market drivers, vibration sensor market restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, vibration sensor market profiles, and market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Vibration Sensor Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5907&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Pressure Sensor Global Market Report 2022 – By Product Type (Absolute Pressure Sensor, Gauge Pressure Sensor, Differential Pressure Sensor), By Technology (Piezoresistive, Capacitive, Resonant Solid-State, Electromagnetic, Optical, Piezoelectric), By Output (Analog, Digital), By Sensor Type (Wired, Wireless), By Application (Automotive, Industrial, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Oil And Gas, Aerospace And Defense) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/pressure-sensor-global-market-report

Chemical Sensors Global Market Report 2022– By Product Type (Optical, Pallister Or Catalytic Bead), By Particulate Type (Liquid, Gas), By Detection Method (pH Sensors, Humidity Sensors, Bio Sensors), By End-User (Automotive, Medical, Environmental Monitoring, Industrial) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/chemical-sensors-global-market-report

Automotive Sensors Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Speed Sensors, Level/Position Sensors, Magnetic Sensors, Gas Sensors, Inertial Sensors), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle, Heavy Commercial Vehicle), By Technology (Nano-Electro-Mechanical Systems, Micro-Electro-Mechanical Systems), By Application Type (Powertrain, Chassis, Exhaust, ADAS, Others) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-sensors-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/