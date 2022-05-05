Global Weather Forecasting Systems Market Size And Market Growth Opportunities

Weather Forecasting Systems Global Market Report 2022-Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company covers the weather forecasting systems market drivers and restraints, major players, and the impact of COVID-19 on the market.

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Weather Forecasting Systems Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the weather forecasting systems market size is expected to grow from $2.29 billion in 2021 to $2.38 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.25%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies' rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. As per TBRC’s weather forecasting systems global market research the market size is expected to reach $2.97 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 5.61%. The increasing adoption of renewable energy sources is significantly driving the growth of the weather forecasting systems global market.

The weather forecasting systems market consists of the sales of weather forecasting technologies by entities (organizations, partnerships, and sole proprietors) that combine technology and science to anticipate the state of the atmosphere for a specific time and location in the future. Weather forecasts are developed by gathering as much information as possible regarding the current atmospheric conditions (like humidity, temperature, and wind) and applying knowledge of atmospheric processes (through meteorology) to predict how the atmosphere will evolve in the future.

Global Weather Forecasting Systems Market Trends

The adoption of sophisticated weather monitoring systems is a key trend gaining popularity in the market. Major companies operating in the weather forecasting systems sector are focused on developing sophisticated weather monitoring systems to strengthen their position.

Global Weather Forecasting Systems Market Segments

The Global Weather Forecasting Systems Market Is Segmented:

By Type: Short-Range, Medium-Range, Long-Range

By Component: Data Loggers, Software, Sensors and Hardware

By Equipment: Barometer, Anemometer, Hygrometer, Rain Gauge, Thermometer, Sling Psychrometer, Weather Balloons

By End-User: Aviation, Military, Energy, Agriculture, Marine, Transportation

By Geography: The global weather forecasting systems market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Weather Forecasting Systems Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides weather forecasting systems market outlook, analyzes and forecasts market size and weather forecasting systems market growth, weather forecasting systems market share, weather forecasting systems market segments and geographies, weather forecasting systems trends, weather forecasting systems analysis players, weather forecasting systems trends leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The weather forecasting systems global market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Weather Forecasting Systems Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: The Weather Company, Sutron Corporation, Campbell Scientific, Airmar Technology Corporation, All Weather, Morcom International, Columbia Weather Systems, G. Lufft Mess-und Regeltechnik, Vaisala, Skye Instruments Ltd., AccuWeather, Inc., StormGeo, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Liquid Robotics Inc., Spire Global, Earth Networks, Skymet Weather Services, DTN, Honeywell International, IBM Corporation, MeteoGroup and Raytheon Company

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

