Rising Prevalence Of Gamers Drive The Demand For The Keyboards Market

Keyboards Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The rising prevalence of gamers using the keyboard for gaming is a key factor driving the keyboards market growth. According to a survey conducted by EEDAR, an NPD Group Company in the US, 67% of the total population plays games, making for 211.2 million total gamers in the country. There is a growth in the number of gamers each year and with the introduction of new games, the requirement is likely to rise which in turn is expected to drive the growth of the keyboard market. The gaming keyboard keys are designed to handle easy, fast and repetitive keystrokes to attract gamers. The 104 keys on a full-size layout provide a huge selection of potential inputs and mapping game functions across those readily accessible keys provide players with flexibility in how they want to control their experience. Keyboards also provide the option of using macros, which are a series of commands tied to a single input. According to the keyboards market research, the rising prevalence of gamers is expected to propel the growth of the market.

The global keyboard market size is expected to grow from $6.09 billion in 2021 to $6.57 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The growth in the keyboard market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The keyboards market share is expected to reach $8.50 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 6.7%.

The growing technological advances is a major trend gaining popularity in the keyboards market. Major companies operating in the keyboard industry are focused on creating innovative keyboard technology solutions. For instance, in January 2020, Logitech, a USA based computer peripherals and software company launched Logitech K580 Slim Multi-Device Wireless Keyboard with Chrome OS Edition. With the familiar top row of browser and device control keys, plus dedicated Google Assistant and search/menu buttons, the K580 is among the few third-party Chromebook optimized keyboards.

Major players covered in the global keyboards market are Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co. Ltd., ASUSTeK Computer Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Apple Inc., Kinesis Corp., Razer Inc., Samsung, Corsair Components Inc., Targus Inc., Matias Corporation, Riitek, Datadesk Technologies Inc, Fentek Industries Inc and Fellowes Limited.

TBRC’s global keyboards market report is segmented by type into basic keyboard (QWERTY), wired keyboard, wireless keyboard, ergonomic keyboard, vertical keyboard, compact keyboard, adjustable keyboard, split keyboard, mechanical keyboard, by application into corporate, personal, gaming, by distribution channel into online store, offline store.

Keyboards Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Basic Keyboard (QWERTY), Wired Keyboard, Wireless Keyboard, Ergonomic Keyboard, Vertical Keyboard, Compact keyboard, Adjustable keyboard, Split Keyboard, Mechanical Keyboard), By Application (Corporate, Personal, Gaming), By Distribution Channel (Online Store, Offline Store) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a keyboards market overview, forecast keyboards market size and growth for the whole market, keyboards market segments, geographies, keyboards market trends, keyboards market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

