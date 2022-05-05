Wealth Management Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 13% Through 2026

Wealth Management Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Wealth Management Global Market Report 2022 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Wealth Management Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the wealth management market size is expected to grow from $1,517.0 billion in 2021 to $1,732.55 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.2%. The global wealth management market is then expected to grow to $2,801.45 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.8%. Many wealth management firms are increasing spending on their cybersecurity solutions to prevent o cyber-attacks risk.

Want to learn more on the wealth management market growth? Request for a Sample now:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3577&type=smp

The wealth management market consists of sales of wealth management services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that plan, advise on and manage various kinds of assets. This market covers financial and investment advice, retirement planning, and legal or estate planning but excludes accounting and tax services. The market size is the revenues generated from the fees and commissions levied on the assets being managed. It does not include the value of investments held or the amount of money invested in a given year, net or gross. This market includes the custodian charges of the firms as well as any other fees, margins, or service charges but excludes brokerage fees levied on securities transactions unless they are included within the service fees or commissions.

Global Wealth Management Market Trends

Many wealth management companies are investing in big data analytics capabilities to generate insights to enhance and refine service offerings and thus increase revenues. Big data solutions are being implemented to deliver insights around client segments, product penetration, and analyze training program effectiveness. These technologies are being implemented to assess existing and prospective clients’ inclination to purchase various products and services being offered by a wealth management company, their lifetime value, investment pattern, and the ability of the client to take risks. They are also aiding wealth management companies to track business performance, increase client acquisition and retention rates, increase sales and offer real-time investment advice.

Global Wealth Management Market Segments

The global wealth management market is segmented:

By Type: Funds, Trusts, and Other Financial Vehicles, Asset Management, Portfolio Management and Investment Advice

By Advisory Mode: Human Advisory, Robo Advisory, Hybrid

By Enterprise Size: Large Enterprises, Medium and Small Enterprises

Subsegments Covered: Large-Cap Equity, Government Fixed Income and Structured Products, Equity Specialties and Fixed Income Products, ETFs and Passively-Managed Products, Alternatives, Solutions Products and Other (Target Date Products and LDIs)

By Geography: The global wealth management market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America accounts for the largest share.

Read more on the global wealth management market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/wealth-management-global-market-report

Wealth Management Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides wealth management global market overviews, wealth management market analysis and forecasts market size and wealth management market growth, wealth management global market share, wealth management market segmentation and geographies, wealth management global market players, wealth management market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The wealth management market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Wealth Management Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Legal & General Group plc, CNP Assurances, UBS, Japan, Post Group, BlackRock, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Morgan Stanley, Citi Group, and Manulife Financial Corporation.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

And so much more.

Looking for something else? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Financial Services Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/financial-services-global-market-report

Asset Servicing Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/asset-servicing-global-market-report

Custody Service Global Market Report 2022

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/custody-service-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Contact Us:

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Check out our Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Found this article helpful? Share it on:



Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business