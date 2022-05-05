Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Business Boosting Strategies, CAGR Status, Growth Opportunities & Forecast 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Trend – Rise in adoption of data-driven decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global healthcare business intelligence market is anticipated to reach value of USD 15.14 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global healthcare business intelligence(BI) market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for improved claim management solutions in the healthcare industry. Rising demand for better cost management solutions is likely to drive the global healthcare business intelligence market further in the near future. Moreover, rising adoption of data-driven decision-making solutions in the healthcare industry is also expected to drive the global healthcare BI market during the forecast period.

However, high development cost of business intelligence solutions is expected to impede the market during the forecast period.

The latest report is the first study encompassing the current Healthcare Business Intelligence market situation with respect to the COVID-19 outbreak. Since the advent of the outbreak, the global economic landscape has been grappling with adverse financial consequences. The report analyzes the drastic impact of the pandemic on this business sphere. The pandemic has affected nearly all segments of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market. It has further hampered the developmental scope of various manufacturers and buyers engaged in this sector. Thus, the report studies the industry’s shifting dynamics to scrutinize the profits earned or loss suffered by different segments.

Get a sample of the Healthcare Business Intelligence report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/460

Key Highlights of Report

• In August 2020, Knarr Analytics LLC was acquired by Qlik Technologies Inc. The deal would improve Qlik's Cloud Platform Active Intelligence capability, which offers comprehensive insights to enable data-driven activities.

• During the forecast period, the software segment is expected to retain the largest market share, expanding at a CAGR of 14.7%. Business intelligence software helps healthcare organizations collect, interpret, and process data into appropriate business information, which is projected to fuel the segment during the forecast period.

• During the forecast period, the cloud-based segment is projected to dominate the market. Cloud-based business intelligence applications offer improved accessibility, enhanced data protection, easy implementation, and simplified data analysis, which is likely to promote growth of the segment during the forecast period.

To get leading market solutions, visit the link below:

https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-business-intelligence-market

The competitive landscape of the report has been formulated by considering all the vital parameters such as company profiling, market share, recent developments and advancements, gross margins, product portfolio, revenue generation, financial standing, market position, and expansion plans. The report also discusses in detail the recent mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, agreements, corporate and government deals, and partnerships, among others. The report also sheds light on the recent technological developments and product advancements in the Healthcare Business Intelligence market.

Furthermore, the report provides details about the new players entering the market, entry-level barriers and offers strategic recommendations to overcome those barriers to gain a substantial industry presence.

Key Players operating in the Healthcare Business Intelligence industry are:

Domo Inc., Tableau Software, Sisense Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Qlik Technologies Inc., Infor Inc., SAP SE, Salesforce.com, Inc., Oracle Corporation, and MicroStrategy Incorporated

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/healthcare-business-intelligence-market

Emergen Research has segmented the global healthcare business intelligence market on the basis of component, deployment, function, application, end-use, and region.

• Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Services

o Software

• Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Cloud-based

o On-premises

o Hybrid

• Function Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Analytical Performance Management

o Query & Reporting

o Online Analytical Processing (OLAP) & Visualization

• Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Clinical Analysis

o Financial Analysis

o Patient Care Analysis

o Operational Analysis

• End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

o Healthcare Payers

o Healthcare Providers

o Others

The Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market is further analyzed across the key geographical locations where the market has expanded to a significant size. The key region analyzed are North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The report offers a country-wise analysis to provide a comprehensive analysis of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market in terms of production and consumption patterns, supply and demand ratio, import/export, revenue contribution, trends, and presence of prominent players in each region.

Regional Analysis Covers:

• North America (U.S., Canada)

• Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

• Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The all-inclusive report on the Global Healthcare Business Intelligence Market added by Emergen Research demonstrates that the global Healthcare Business Intelligence market is presumed to grow at a steady CAGR throughout the forecast timeline. The report analyzed the key market drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, investment opportunities, threats, and limitations of the Healthcare Business Intelligence market. The report also offers accurate forecast estimation at a global and regional level to impart a better understanding of the scope of the market.

Request a discount on the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/460

Target Audience of the Report:

• Leading Companies

• Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

• Investors

• Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

• Venture capitalists

• Third-party knowledge providers

Radical Features of the Healthcare Business Intelligence Market Report:

• The report encompasses Healthcare Business Intelligence market overview along with market share, demand and supply ratio, production and consumption patterns, supply chain analysis, and other ley elements

• An in-depth analysis of the different approaches and procedures undertaken by the key players to conduct business efficiently

• Offers insights into production and manufacturing value, products and services offered in the market, and fruitful information about investment strategies

• Supply chain analysis along with technological advancements offered in the report

• The report covers extensive analysis of the trends, drivers, restraints, limitations, threats, and growth opportunities in the Healthcare Business Intelligence industry

Request customization of the report @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/460

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available. To know more, please connect with us, and our team will ensure the report is customized as per your requirements.

Explore more Emergen Research Reports @ https://www.emergenresearch.com

Cloud Backup & Recovery Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/shareable-preview/5mvzw55-unB1VvaVultDmg

Industrial Magnetron Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3330329

Simulation Software Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3330330

Powered Agriculture Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3330333

Airborne LiDAR Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3330340

AI-Enabled Medical Imaging Solutions Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3330347

Battery Pack Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3331745

Meter Data Management System Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3331748

Industrial Automation Software Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview

Graph Database Market

https://www.einpresswire.com/press-releases/preview/3331757

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee

Corporate Sales Specialist

Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com

Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756

E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com

Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights

Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services

Facebook | LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs

Read Full Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-healthcare-business-intelligence-market