UK’s Top Construction Companies Use Gd+ HVO To Make Impressive Strides Towards Decarbonisation
Construction companies including Skanska are achieving reductions in GHG of 90% by replacing regular diesel with Gd+ and improving local air quality by reducing emissions by up to 85% for particulates and up to 30% reductions in Nitrogen Oxides
Green Biofuels Ltd is supporting companies achieve reductions in GHG of 90% through replacing regular diesel with Gd+
Some of the UK’s most significant construction projects that are using our fuel are ahead of government regulations in terms of sustainability standards.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data from the UK Green Building Council (GBC) indicates that construction directly accounts for approximately 10% of the UK’s CO2e emissions. The construction industry is widely recognised as one of the most difficult sectors of the economy to decarbonise, due to its reliance on costly legacy diesel assets and the carbon emissions associated with transport and power generation involved in construction processes. According to the GBC, transportation accounts for approximately 20% of the UK’s Greenhouse emissions.
— Magnus Hammick, COO of GBF
Over the last two years, Green Biofuels Ltd (GBF) has been partnering with businesses across the construction sector, including some of the UK’s biggest companies to make an immediate reduction to their carbon emissions with GBF’s proprietary drop-in diesel replacement fuel Gd+ HVO.
Some of the UK’s leading construction companies including Skanska, Volker Fitzpatrick, John Sisk & Co, Laing O’Rourke, Speedy Hire and Travis Perkins have made announcements that they are achieving reductions in GHG of 90% through replacing regular diesel with Gd+ and improving local air quality through reducing emissions by up to 85% for particulates and up to 30% reductions in Nitrogen Oxides. These market leading emission reductions are being achieved through using Gd+ which contains a proprietary additive not found in any other HVO fuel. The reductions in greenhouse gas (GHG) and reduced emissions significantly contribute to tackling climate change and improving local air quality.
GBF has provided 40 million litres of Gd+ HVO to the construction industry in the last 12 months generating CO2e saving of 113,200 metric tonnes. GBF also provides its customers with smart fuel tanks on site to optimise logistics and further reduce emissions. The company supports its partners with trials to measure emissions, educate stakeholders and engage with the construction industry on improving the sustainability of construction.
Magnus Hammick, COO of GBF, says: “What we are increasingly seeing is the construction sector taking a lead to define best practice for emissions reductions and to kick-start decarbonisation programmes. Some of the UK’s most significant construction projects that are using our fuel are ahead of government regulations in terms of sustainability standards. It is a credit to our customer base that their interest in clean-burn technology and low carbon fuels has dramatically increased in the last two years – we see no sign of this slowing. The latest IPCC report shows how urgently we need to move on climate change and the construction sector is leading this urgent activity.”
ENDS
About Green Biofuels Ltd:
Green Biofuels Ltd provides the bridging technology essential to help the transition to a greener and more renewably fuelled world. While new technologies and further advanced fuels are in development, Green Biofuels responds to the need for alternatives to standard fossil diesel fuels now.
The company supplies its own brand of low emission and GHG saving fuels to customers using diesel consuming engines. Gd+ HVO is the lowest emission diesel replacement fuel available in the UK. Green Biofuels’ products include completely renewable diesel alternatives made from vegetable and/or animal fats and oils.
Independent tests at the Millbrook specialist vehicle testing facility have shown that compared to standard diesel emissions, Gd+ HVO has up to an 85% reduction in particulates, and up to a 30% reduction in Nitrogen Oxides, thanks to a special additive not found in any other HVO fuel. This means that emissions contributing to climate change are reduced, as well as pollution affecting the local air quality.
Using Green Biofuels’ products does not require any modification to engines. There is no need for costly upgrades to machinery, it can be filled into the tank and used just like diesel fuel.
The company’s aim is to encourage businesses who use diesel engines to look at adopting an environmentally friendly and commercially viable alternative to standard diesel fuels as an urgent interim solution to reducing emissions and GHG.
Green Biofuels is a UK Business Climate Leader and the first HVO supplier to be approved by Zemo’s Renewable Fuels Assurance Scheme.
Isobel Baretto
+44 7411 067710
email us here
Yellow Jersey PR