Farm Management Software and Services Market Upcoming Trends, Segmented by Type, Application, End-User and Region | 2027

The rising global population and the growing need to increase agricultural productivity is driving the demand of the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --

The global Farm Management Software and Services Market will be worth USD 3,015.5 million by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of this market can be attributed to the growing focus of the farmers to increase farm efficiency and crop yield. Increasing research and development for the advancement of the farm management software and services is expected to make the technology more cost-effective and accessible for the farmers. The rising focus of the farmers towards precision farming and livestock monitoring is most likely to propel the demand for farm management software and services.

Rapid urbanization in the developing economies has resulted in the growth of smart greenhouses. Moreover, the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT) based technologies in smart greenhouses has made them technologically more advanced as they eliminated human-intervention and made the process more cost-effective.

The latest research report is dubbed as the first document encompassing the latest information about the Farm Management Software and Services market that has been gravely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The global health crisis poses significant threats to the future growth of the Farm Management Software and Services industry. The report assesses the profound changes in this business setting caused by the outbreak and considers the prominent market aspects that have been severely disrupted by the pandemic. The report thus expounds on the rapidly changing market scenario in this COVID-19 era, which aims to help businesses involved in this sector overcome the pandemic’s gripping effects and formulate new growth strategies to boost the COVID-19 preparedness.

Key Highlights From The Report

• In October 2019, Raven Industries announced to acquire majority ownership of the DOT autonomous platform. The acquisition will accelerate the development of precision agricultural technology from a semi to fully autonomous solution.

• The precision farming segment held the largest market share of 35.3% in 2019. Increasing government initiatives to adopt modern agricultural techniques is expected to drive the growth of precision farming.

• The cloud-based segment is forecasted to grow with the fastest CAGR of 14.6% over the forecast period. The cloud-based software solutions are increasingly adopted in the agricultural sector as they are easily accessible from mobile phones, tablets, or PCs.

Key companies profiled in the Farm Management Software and Services report include:

Deere and Company, Trimble Inc, GEA Group, Raven Industries, Agjunction, Delaval, The Climate Corporation, Iteris, Inc., Conservis Corporation, and Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc., among others.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Farm Management Software and Services market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Farm Management Software and Services Market on the basis of Agriculture Type, Delivery model, Service Provider, and region:

• Agriculture Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o Livestock Farming

o Precision Farming

o Smart Greenhouse farming

o Fish Farming

o Others

• Delivery model Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o Cloud-based

o Web-based

• Service Provider Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)

o Managed Services

o System Integrators

o Assisted Professional Services

o Maintenance & support

o Others

Regional Analysis:

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

Report Highlights:

• Besides offering a vivid depiction of the global Farm Management Software and Services business sphere and its fundamental operations, the latest report provides the industrial chain analysis and list down the current and future market trends and growth opportunities.

• The report includes information on the present and historical market scenarios, which helps forecast the market conditions over the next eight years (2020-2027).

• The report scrutinizes the salient factors influencing the growth of the market in the near future.

• The strategic marketing recommendations, crucial information related to the new market entrants, and expansion plans of various businesses are poised to provide the reader with a competitive edge in the market.

