Global Bispecific Antibodies Sales USD 1 Billion In Q1 2022

Hemlibra Accounts For More Than 85% Of Global Bispecific Antibodies Sales In Q1 2022 Says Kuick Research

Detailed Market Sales & Trends Insight

Quarterly & Yearly Sales Insight Of Approved Antibodies Till Q1 2022

Global and Regional Market Analysis

Global Bispecific Antibody Market Opportunity Assessment: > USD 20 Billion

Market Sales Insight 2020 Till 2028

Approved Drug Sales Forecast Till 2028

Approved Drug In Market: 4 Drugs

Ongoing Clinical Trials Assessment by Status, Phase and Region

Key Market Dynamics

Bispecific antibody is a novel modality which combines the function of two parental monoclonal antibodies in a single construct. The dual binding nature of the therapeutic agent enables it to do more functions, rather than just binding to the antigens as monoclonal antibodies. For instance, the novel bispecific antibody construct brings the two antigens in close proximity, thus opening new opportunities for the therapies. Researchers have developed different technologies to generate their bispecific construct such as DuoBody, BiXab, CrossMab Technology, FIT-Ig platform, and others. In last few years, bispecific antibodies have emerged as promising approach in the management of various diseases. To date, regulatory bodies have approved four bispecific antibodies including Blincyto, Hemlibra, Rybrevant, and Vabysmo.

Currently, the field of bispecific antibodies is present at nascent stage and continuous research and development is being done to further explore this sector. It is believed that bispecific antibodies could broaden the reach of immunotherapy in patients who aren’t eligible for treatments like chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T-cell) therapy. For instance, a recent study demonstrated that bispecific antibody demonstrated encouraging response in patients with multiple myeloma, who relapsed on CAR T-cell therapy. In addition to this, several bispecific antibody constructs have also been developed to target solid tumors. F-star therapeutics developed FS118 which is now being evaluted in a phase-1 trial in solid tumors, has one treatment group that inhibits PD-L1 and another that blocks another immune checkpoint called LAG-3.

Despite the promising future of bispecific antibody, the challenges presented in monoclonal antibody discovery and development is almost doubled due to their bispecific nature. However, the advancement in the field of science and technology and advent of more rapid, accurate, and highly sensitive screening will overcome these challenges in coming years. Further, continuous investment in this field will also drive the growth of the market during the forthcoming years. It is analyzed that all the parameters linked with bispecific antibody points towards the promising future of bispecific antibodies as therapeutic molecules.

Further, the arrival of COVID-19 pandemic has also pushed the global bispecific antibody market during the past two years. The rising COVID-19 cases globally have encouraged several pharmaceutical companies to develop more efficient bispecific antibody construct which can target the viral antigens. For instance, Shanghai and Sanyou Biopharmaceuticals jointly developed SYZJ001, a bispecific antibody drug against COVID-19. It is an innovative drug against COVID-19 developed in China, and also a leading bispecific antibody drug worldwide. Recently, these companies have collaborated with Bristol Myer Squibb which will take charge of process optimization and manufacturing services.

As per our report findings, the global bispecific antibody market will surpass US$ 20 Billion by 2028. There are many factors, such as increase in incidence of cancer, rise in healthcare expenditure, increased access to medical insurance, and technological advancements in cancer treatment therapies that fuel the growth of the global bispecific antibodies market. In addition, the global pipeline for novel bispecific antibodies is highly crowded and is indicated for the management of wide range of therapeutic conditions including cancer, autoimmune disorder, HIV, and other chronic disorders. The major key players in the market include Amgen, Gilead Science, Roche, Zai Lab, Beigene, Akeso, Innovent Biologics, and Novartis. The pharmaceutical giants have adopted novel strategic alliances including collaboration, joint venture, and partnerships. Furthermore, rising initiatives by government and subsequent development of favorable reimbursement policies also acts as driver to the market.

The report Global Bispecific antibody market provide insights into commercially available bispecific antibodies in the market along with their price, dosage, patent, and sales analysis. The report also provides comprehensive analysis on the ongoing clinical trials in the market and key drug in research and development.





