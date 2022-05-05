Thermal Interface Materials Market Players Strengthen Their Position By Expanding Their Product Portfolio

Thermal Interface Materials Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major players operating in the thermal interface materials market are focusing on developing new innovative products to expand their product portfolio, meet the requirements for various end-use industries, and maintain their position in the competitive business environment. For instance, in April 2020, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA introduced Loctite EA 9536 magnet bonding tape with easy assembly and high material extension for electric motors. It offers unique properties compared to the existing products in the market. The epoxy-based adhesive film can absorb oil and dirt and can be produced in various shapes and sizes customized to specific applications. The special epoxy resins create an elastic and strong bond that holds magnets securely in position. Moreover, in September 2020, Parker Hannifin Corporation, a US-based company specializing in control and motion technologies launched THERM-A-GAP GEL 37, the next generation of single component and thermally conductive dispensable materials. According to the thermal interface materials market overview, the material has been specifically designed to limit the batch-to-batch differences typically found in thermal dispensable materials.

The global thermal interface materials market size is expected to grow from $1.97 billion in 2021 to $2.17 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The thermal interface material market is expected to reach $3.40 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The increasing demand for electronic devices is anticipated to boost the demand for the thermal interface materials market over the coming years. According to the thermal interface materials market analysis, growing usage of thermal interface materials in electronic devices such as tablets, computers, smartphones, and video games attributing to its thermal conductive properties that help in strengthening the efficiency and life of electronic devices, is expected to contribute to the market growth. According to the India Brand Equity Foundation (Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Government of India), the Indian appliance and consumer electronics (ACE) market reached $10.93 billion in 2019 and is projected to double to reach $21.18 billion by the end of 2025. Therefore, the surge in demand for electronics devices and appliances is expected to generate higher revenues and drive the thermal interface materials market growth.

Major players covered in the global thermal interface materials industry are The 3M Company, Zalman Tech Co. Ltd., Wakefield-Vette Inc., Indium Corporation, The Berquist Company Inc., Momentive Performance Materials Inc., Laird Technologies Inc., DOW Corning Corporation, Parker Hannifin Corporation, and Henkel AG & Co. KGAA.

TBRC’s global thermal interface materials market report is segmented by type into greases and adhesives, tapes and films, gap fillers, metal-based TIMs, phase change materials, others, by chemistry into silicone, epoxy, polyimide, others, by application into telecom, computer, medical devices, industrial machinery, consumer durables, automotive electronics, others.

Thermal Interface Materials Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Greases & Adhesives, Tapes & Films, Gap Fillers, Metal-Based TIMs, Phase Change Materials, Other Types), By Chemistry (Silicone, Epoxy, Polyimide, Others Chemistry Types), By Application (Telecom, Computer, Medical Devices, Industrial Machinery, Consumer Durables, Automotive Electronics, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a thermal interface materials market overview, thermal interface materials market forecast thermal interface materials market size and growth for the whole market, thermal interface materials market segments, geographies, thermal interface materials market trends, thermal interface materials market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

