With The VR Application Mode In Healthcare, Virtual Reality Software Market Growth Rate Shoots Up To 28%

Virtual Reality Software Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The integration of virtual reality (VR) in healthcare through mobile apps is a key trend in the virtual reality software market. VR-based mobile apps enable the treatment of several diseases which help to resolve many health issues and these VR apps are also used for education, which is not limited to the use by students alone and can be used by other interested stakeholders too. The Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI), for instance, developed an innovative VR application that enables medical education accessible to everyone even without a medical background. For non-medical users, the RCSI software has a special mode. In this mode, the application provides extensive information for users about each phase of different medical procedures.

The global virtual reality software market size is expected grow from $7.80 billion in 2021 to $9.98 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27.9%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The virtual reality software market share is expected to reach $25.63 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 26.6%.

Growth in the gaming industry is a key factor driving the virtual reality software market growth. VR-powered games are much more beneficial than books as VR enables the games more appealing. Globally people are resorting to VR games to fight the boredom and fear connected with the pandemic. For instance, an inexpensive coronavirus VR game COVID Escape Room is designed to help children develop real-world activities and concepts in a virtual environment. Through this game, children will not only understand how to wash their hands and handle the sneeze in a fun way to prevent coronavirus infection (COVID-19) but also get to know in detail why social distancing is vital. In March 2020, the global spending on digital games increased to $10 billion, the highest monthly estimate ever. According to the virtual reality software market analysis, the growth in the gaming industry is expected to drive the market.

Major players covered in the global virtual reality software industry are Microsoft Corporation, Blippar Inc., Pixologic Inc., Metaio Gmbh, Qualcomm Incorporated, Oculus VR LLC, WorldViz., Starbreeze Studios, Razer Inc., HTC Corporation, BAE Systems AB, Istaging, Axonom Powertrak, Cupix, Viar, IrisVR, Briovr, Techviz, Unigine, Phenomatics Virtual Reality Software, Worldviz, Virtalis, ESI Group, XVR Simulation, EON Reality, High Fidelity, Mirra, Arcadia Augmented Reality, Smartvizs and Imaginate.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the virtual reality software market in 2021. North America was the second largest region in the VR software market. The regions covered in the virtual reality market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.

TBRC’s global virtual reality software market segmentation is divided by type into 3D modelling software, 360 degree custom VR software, real time simulation software, by deployment into on-premise, cloud, by application into automotive, medical, real estate, oil and gas, entertainment, industrial, other.

