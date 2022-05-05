Transplant Diagnostics Market Players Utilize NGS Technology, Boosting The Growth Rate At 9%

Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the transplant diagnostics market are using the Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for conducting tests to match organ donors and recipients. NGS technology which is one of the emerging transplant diagnostics market trends, allows the sequencing of an entire human genome, i.e., millions of DNA molecules within a single day. In Next-generation sequencing (NSG), genes are matched between the donor and recipient and depending on the extent of the match, a decision to perform organ transplantation is made. Nearly all transplant diagnostic tests and devices currently use this technology to decide on organ transplantation. For example, Castle Biosciences launched the Decision Dx-CMSeq Test that used NGS (Next Generation Sequencing) to identify somatic mutations in genes.

The global transplant diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $1.53 billion in 2021 to $1.66 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The global transplant diagnostic market share is expected to grow to $2.25 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.9%.

Rising incidents of acute diseases are leading to an increase in organ failure rates, thus increasing the demand for transplant procedures driving the transplant diagnostics market. Organ transplant is a complex process and the success of the procedure depends on the acceptance of the donor's organ by the recipient's body system. To check whether the organ transplant can be successful, transplant diagnostic tests are performed. According to US department of health and human service in the year 2019, 39,718 transplants were performed. According to the transplant diagnostics market analysis, this high demand for diagnostic tests is driving the market.

Major players covered in the global transplant diagnostics industry are Thermo Fisher ScientificInc., Illumina Inc., F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG., Abbott LaboratoriesInc., Qiagen N.V., Immucor Transplant Diagnostics Inc., Bio-rad Laboratories Inc., Omixon Ltd., CareDx, Affymetrix Inc., and GenDx.

TBRC’s global transplant diagnostics market report is segmented by type into reagent and consumables, instrument, software and services, by transplant type into solid organ, stem cell, by end-user into hospitals and transplant centers, research laboratories and transplant centers, commercial service providers, by technology into non-molecular assay, molecular assay, by organ into kidney, liver, heart, lung, pancreas.

Transplant Diagnostics Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Reagent & Consumables, Instrument, Software & Services), By Transplant Type (Solid Organ, Stem Cell), By End User (Hospitals And Transplant Centers, Research Laboratories & Transplant Centers, Commercial Service Providers), By Technology (Non Molecular Assay, Molecular Assay), By Organ (Kidney, Liver, Heart, Lung, Pancreas) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a transplant diagnostics market overview, forecast transplant diagnostics market size and growth for the whole market, transplant diagnostics market segments, geographies, transplant diagnostics market trends, transplant diagnostics market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

