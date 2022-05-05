Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market To Grow At Rate 12% Due To A High Prevalence Of Blood Disorders

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

The Business Research Company’s Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The cases of blood disorders are on the rise globally, creating a need for blood transfusions. Apheresis Equipment helps to transfuse blood for blood disorders like sickle cell anemia, leukemia, and cancer. According to a report published by Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, 60,300 people in the USA are expected to be diagnosed with leukemia, and one person is diagnosed with blood cancer every 3 minutes requiring an immediate blood transfusion. According to the American Society of Hematology, 100,000 Americans possessed sickle cell Anemia and another 2 million people carry the trait requiring Apheresis Equipment for blood transfusion. According to the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), by 2040, 16.3 million new cancer cases are expected to be reported worldwide. Cancer treatment requires at least 8 units of blood per patient per procedure, thus requiring blood component collection and blood transfusion. Thus, such a high prevalence of these blood disorders drives the apheresis consumables and equipment market growth.

The global apheresis consumables and equipment market size is expected to grow from $2.39 billion in 2021 to $2.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.9%. The global apheresis consumables and equipment market share is expected to grow to $4.16 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 11.9%.

Read more on the Global Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/apheresis-consumables-and-equipment-global-market-report

Apheresis consumables and equipment market trends include companies developing technologically advanced and automated products that enhance the efficiency of the product (blood). Technologically advanced products like automatic apheresis equipment with continuous flow centrifugation, automated interface system, and customized anticoagulant infusion system are being developed and adopted. The adoption of automated Apheresis equipment has resulted in a more efficient and rapid blood separation process. For instance, Companies like Haemonetics Corp have developed automated apheresis equipment NexSys PCS that increases productivity and improves quality and compliance in plasma collection centers.

Major players covered in the global apheresis consumables and equipment industry are Asahi Kasei Medical, Haemonetics Corporation, Kawasumi Laboratories Inc, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA, Terumo BCT, FenwalInc, Braun Melsungen AG, TherakosInc, HemaCare Corporation, and Cerus Corporation.

TBRC’s global apheresis consumables and equipment market report is segmented by product into disposables, devices, by technology into centrifugation, membrane filtration, by application into renal disease, neurology, hematology, others, by procedure into photopheresis, plasmapheresis, LDL apheresis, plateletpheresis, leukapheresis, erythrocytapheresis, others.

Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Disposables, Devices), By Technology (Centrifugation, Membrane Filtration), By Application (Renal Disease, Neurology, Hematology), By Procedure (Photopheresis, Plasmapheresis, Ldl Apheresis, Plateletpheresis, Leukapheresis, Erythrocytapheresis) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides a apheresis consumables and equipment market overview, forecast apheresis consumables and equipment market size and growth for the whole market, apheresis consumables and equipment market segments, geographies, apheresis consumables and equipment market trends, apheresis consumables and equipment market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and apheresis consumables and equipment market shares.

Request for a Sample of the Global Apheresis Consumables And Equipment Market Report

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2476&type=smp

Not what you were looking for? Here is a list of similar reports by The Business Research Company:

Adalimumab, Infliximab and Etanercept Biosimilars Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Adalimumab Biosimilars (Exemptia, Mabura, Hyrimoz, Hadlima, Abrilada, Others), Infliximab Biosimilars (Inflectra, Renflexis, Ixifi, Avsola), Cipleumab (Erelzi, Eticovo)), By Application (Crohn’S Disease, Psoriatic Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis, Ankylosing Spondylitis, Plaque Psoriasis), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/adalimumab-infliximab-and-etanercept-biosimilar-global-market-report

Neurology Devices Global Market Report 2022 – By Type (Cerebrospinal Fluid Management (CSF) Devices And Equipment, Interventional Neurology Devices And Equipment, Neurosurgery Devices And Equipment, Neurostimulation Devices), By End User (Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories), By Type of Expenditure (Public, Private), By Product (Instruments/Equipment, Disposables) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/neurology-devices-global-market-report

Hematology Diagnostic Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – By Product (Instruments, Consumables), By End User (Hospitals, Specialized Diagnostic Centers, Specialized Research Institutes), By Instruments (Analyzers, Flow cytometers, Other Instruments), By Consumables (Reagents, Stains, Other Consumables), By Application (Drug Testing, Auto Immune Disease, Cancer, Diabetes Mellitus, Infectious Disease, Other Applications) – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/hematology-diagnostic-devices-and-equipment-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

Market Research Products, Services, Solutions For Your Business - TBRC