PHILIPPINES, May 5 - Press Release May 5, 2022 Bong Go supports PRRD's decision to stop e-sabong operations; says benefits of online cockfighting cannot outweigh the social harm it causes Senator Christopher "Bong" Go has expressed his support for President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to stop online cockfighting or e-sabong operations in the Philippines, saying that the decision was reached after a thorough cost-benefit study. "Pinag-aaralan po ni Pangulong Duterte syempre kung ano 'yung cost over benefit nito, 'yun po 'yung lumabas sa survey ng DILG (Department of the Interior and Local Government) at marami hong sumasang-ayon... dito rin po ang pinagbabasehan ng ating mahal na Pangulo," said Go during an ambush interview after providing assistance to fire victims in Pasig City on Tuesday, May 3. Go believes Duterte's move is in the best interests of the Filipino people, adding that e-sabong operations can be harmful to Filipino families due to the social issues that comes with it such as gambling and its recent impact on peace and order. "Mas alam po ni Pangulong Duterte (na) ang kanyang desisyon ay desisyon po (para) sa kabutihan po ng nakararami," said Go. "Kasi marami pong mga nalululong at lalung lalo na po 'yung mga pinaghirapan nilang pera. So gusto nga ng Pangulo na dalahin niyo na lang po sa inyong mga pamilya 'yung pera na inyong kinikita, huwag niyo hong aksayahin sa sugal," he added. When asked if the viral story of a mother from Pasig City pawning her eight-month-old daughter for PhP45,000 to pay her debt in e-sabong was a factor to Duterte's decision, Go said that it may have influenced it as he himself expressed dismay over the incident. "Isipin mo pati anak mo ibebenta mo para lang makapagsugal. Mahirap naman 'yon. Tayo nga pinaghirapan natin ang anak natin, palakihin natin habang nasa tiyan ng nanay 'yan, pinapalaki, pinapakain mo, pinagsisikapang mayroon kayong maipangtustos para lumaki 'yung anak mo. Ngayon ibebenta mo?" Go said. "Mabigat 'yung social issue ukol diyan. Kaya binabalanse po ng Pangulo ang epekto nito. Ibig kong sabihin 'yung cause at magiging epekto po nito sa ating mga kababayan," he added. During his Talk to the People address on May 2, Duterte said that the monthly revenue generated by e-sabong activities is not worth the social harm produced by the gambling activity. The president has earlier instructed the DILG to look into e-sabong operations, citing reports of people pawning their belongings simply to play the popular gambling game. On April 19 and 20, the agency polled over 8,400 people, with 62% wishing to put an end to e-sabong. "So 'yun po siguro ang naging basehan ng ating Pangulo, 'yung social issue rito sa bagay na ito. Kaya nga po ine-explain ng mahal na Pangulo na kumikita 'yung gobyerno at kailangan niyan ng revenues... Ngunit, kung tatamaan naman dito ay 'yung mga mahihirap, 'yung mga bata na hindi naman dapat sumali at tumaya ay magkakaroon ho tayo ng social issue," Go emphasized. E-sabong operations have also come under fire following the reported disappearance of sabungeros (cockfight bettors/watchers). This has led to a Senate resolution, which Go signed, asking the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation to freeze the e-sabong licenses it had awarded until the cases are resolved. Go also asked the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation, and other concerned agencies to act on the matter and resolve the cases immediately. In the meantime, Go urged his fellow lawmakers to look into ways on how to regulate similar gambling activities to ensure that its negative social impacts are addressed. "Tayo naman bilang mambabatas, pag-aralan ho nating mabuti. Busisiin ng mabuti kung papaano po ito, kung kailangan bang maisabatas. Kung maisabatas man natin ito ay tingnan natin ng mabuti kung paano ito i-regulate na hindi po madadamay o hindi puwedeng tumaya 'yung mga bata," he said. "Dahil traditionally naman po ang tumataya lang talaga nitong mga sugal ay 'yung mga nasa legal age. Dapat po'y hindi malulong ang bata dito. Ang bata po ay dapat nakatutok sa pag-aaral hindi po sa pagsusugal," Go added.