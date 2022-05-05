HONTIVEROS WOO VOTERS IN LANAO, ZAMBOANGA

Senator Risa Hontiveros visited Lanao del Norte and Zamboanga del Norte in the final week of campaign for 2022 elections.

Hontiveros, in a speech, said that Mindanao has always a special place in her heart which is evident in the laws she passed such as the Bangsamoro Organic Law and the Marawi Siege Victims Compensation Bill.

Hontiveros' Healthy Buhay at Hanapbuhay medical missions also provided free medical services to the residents of both provinces.

"Nais ko pong sabihin at patotohanan sa inyo na hinding-hindi po nakakalimutan ni Risa Hontiveros ang Mindanao! Noong nakaraang taon, nagkaroon tayo ng napakaraming medical missions sa iba't ibang barangay dito. Dahil pag Hontiveros, nationwide kumilos," she said.

Hontiveros is known as a peace champion and was nominated in 2005 for the Nobel Peace Prize for her work in the Philippine peace movement.

She also received the endorsement of 1Bangsa movement, Bangsamoro Supports Leni for Justice and Peace (BSLJP) movement, as well as the top officials of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), and the highest-ranking Catholic Church prelate in Cotabato.