Hontiveros re-election bid backed by fisher groups

PHILIPPINES, May 5 - Press Release May 5, 2022

Major fisherfolk groups endorsed Senator Risa Hontiveros who is vying for another term in the Senate in the 2022 elections.

Kapisanan ng mga Artisanong Mangingisda sa Pilipinas (KKAMPI), the country's largest coalition of artisan fisherfolk, as well as the Pambayang Ugnayan ng mga Mangingisda Sa Gumaca, Quezon (PUMASAG-Quezon) and Samahang Mamalakaya ng Cabangan Zambales, Inc (SMCZI-Zambales) recently expressed their support to the re-electionist Senator.

"Nagpapasalamat ako sa tiwala at suporta mula sa ating mga mangingisda. Ito ay inspirasyon para mas lalo pang pagbutihin ang trabaho natin at mas magsumikap na ipanalo ang laban para sa kanilang karapatan at kapakanan," Hontiveros said.

KKAMPI in a statement, believes that the Senator is a "living example of a true public servant who sincerely unites and fights for the issues, welfare and recommendations of the marginalized sectors of society especially those in fisheries and agriculture".

PUMASAG-Quezon and SMCZI Zambales emphasized the "Senator's track record of support in the fisheries sector" as the basis of their endorsement.

Hontiveros is known for defending and standing up for the rights of Filipino fisherfolk against China's aggression in the disputed waters of West Philippine Sea.

She also pushed for key legislation for the welfare of the fisherfolk and their families. She filed Senate Bill 168 creating the Department of Ocean, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (DOFAR), Senate Bill 1917 or the National Greenbelt Act, Senate Bill 1919 or the Bantay Dagat Welfare and Incentive Act and Senate Bill 1920 or the Integrated Coastal Management Act among others.

Hontiveros then vowed to support the fisheries agenda and to continue engagement with the sector that will help craft measures and develop a unified position on issues affecting their livelihood and economic development.

"Walang pag-aalinlangang tumaya sa akin ang kababayan nating mangingisda kaya tumataya rin ako ngayon para sa kanilang pag-unlad. Ituloy natin ang ating ugnayan at mga dayalogo para tugunan ang mga pangangailangan ng sektor ng pangingisda, mula sa social protection hanggang sa climate and disaster resiliency, pagtugon sa marine pollution at pag-responde sa epekto ng COVID-19 pandemic sa pangisdaan. Maaasahan ninyong kasama ninyo ako hanggang dulo," she said.

