Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market Trends Size Drug Sales insight 2028

PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market Opportunity to Surpass USD 4 Billion By 2028 Says Kuick Research

Singapore, May 05, 2022

Global PARP Inhibitors Cancer Therapy Market opportunity: > USD 6 Billion

Commercially Available PARP inhibitors: > 5 Drugs

Comprehensive Clinical Insight On More Than 35 PARP Drug In Clinical Trials

Global PARP Clinical Trials Insight by Company, Country, Indication & Phase

Market Indicators Till 2028

Approved Drugs Dosage, Sales, Patent, Price Insight

Approved Drugs Sales Forecast Till 2028

Global & Regional Market Analysis

Regional Analysis Based On Drug Approvals: US, Europe, Chna & Japan

Poly(ADP-ribose) polymerase (PARP) inhibitors are small molecule inhibitors which work by blocking enzymes involved in DNA repair processes that cancer cells rely on as they multiply. The critical role of PARP enzyme in the development of cancer has led to development of several inhibitors in the market. To date, a cocktail of PARP inhibitors have been approved by regulatory bodies for the management of ovarian cancer, fallopian tube cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, and others. The encouraging response of these inhibitors in short span of time has propelled the further research and development activities in this domain.

The pipeline of novel PARP inhibitor is highly crowded and consists of several next generation inhibitors which have the ability to overcome the limitations of approved PARP inhibitors in the market. Astrazeneca has developed AZD5305 which is potent and highly selective next-generation PARP1 inhibitor. The preliminary data have demonstrated that the drug achieved maximal target engagement and promising clinical activity with a favorable safety profile. The targeted therapy demonstrated significantly improved pharmacokinetics and exposure above target than could be achieved with first-generation PARP inhibitors. The forthcoming years will witness new enhanced product launches which will propel the growth of market.

Several ongoing clinical trials are evaluating the role of these drugs as combinational therapy. The combination of PARP inhibitors with other cancer targeting drugs have shown to improve the survival rates in the patients. Janssen Pharmaceutical is currently seeking approval for niraparib in combination with abiraterone acetate, in the form of a dual action tablet (DAT)* plus prednisolone, for the treatment of patients with prostate cancer who have progressed to metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and are positive for homologous recombination repair (HRR)+ gene alterations. The combination of niraparib, a PARP (poly adenosine diphosphate-ribose polymerase) inhibitor, and abiraterone acetate, a CYP17 inhibitor, targets two oncogenic drivers in patients with mCRPC, AR-axis and HRR gene alterations. The DAT formulation is also intended to be more convenient for patients, and thus aims to improve treatment compliance.

To further enhance the efficacy of these drugs, the research is mainly focused on the identification of novel biomarkers. Cancer biomarkers are biological molecules that are produced by tumor cells or human tissues in response to cancer and are then measured and evaluated as indicators of cancerous processes within the body. Cancer biomarkers are widely used in the detection and management of cancer patients. Biomarkers are used in the follow-up surveillance and early detection of possible recurrent disease in cancer patients who have undergone curative surgery. A recent study suggested that high genomic loss of heterozygosity (gLOH) may predict response to the PARP inhibitor talazoparib (Talzenna) in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC). The continuous investment in this field will also boost the growth of market in the forthcoming years.

As per our analysis, the global PARP inhibitor market is expected to surpass US$ 4 Billion by 2028. The factors propelling the growth of market are the increasing prevalence of cancer across the world, cancer screening programs in emerging countries, and the high specificity of PARP inhibitors. It is believed that the strong and robust clinical pipeline for different cancer specific receptors will help in targeting a wide range of cancer types, eventually causing the market to fulfill the needs of the cancer patients.

This report provides an in-depth analysis of the product pipeline and developer companies, highlighting the current treatment practices, emerging drugs, and market share of the individual therapies. In addition to other elements, the study includes detailed assessment of the current market landscape, providing information about the product’s mechanism of action, pricing, dosage and administration, and pharmacological studies, regulatory milestones, and other development activities.

