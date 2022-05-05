Prime Minister extends greetings to Israel celebrating its Independence Day

LITHUANIA, May 5 - On behalf of the people and the Government of the Republic of Lithuania, Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonytė has extended greetings to the State of Israel celebrating its Independence Day along with the wishes for peace and prosperity.

‘Lithuania and Israel have always been close allies and partners. The strong historical and cultural bonds between our two countries have been successfully contributing to consistent development of close and active relationship between our nations for many years. Our friendship is strong because it is based on our mutual values as well as mutual responsibility to protect freedom, democracy, and peace’, noted the Prime Minister.

The Head of Government emphasised the fact that today the democratic world is facing the biggest test to its values and our security. A premeditated Russian invasion of Ukraine with the help from Belarus shows an urgent need for the democratic nations to stay united and to help Ukraine with all the possible means. This is absolutely crucial for the peaceful future of Europe, and for the international order, which is based on the respect for the fundamental international law.

‘I believe that by acting together, we will not only help to overcome this evil but will also strengthen the values of freedom and democracy. I hope we will have a chance to discuss all the issues of concern in the nearest future’, said the Head of Government.