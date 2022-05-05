Groovy Smoovies, Ritzy Movie Themed Smoothie Shop, Set to Expand Throughout The U.S
Daymond John always told me that it takes the same amount of time to think big as it does to think small so think big. That’s what I’m doing!”HADDONFIELD, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, May 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A Philadelphia native turned Haddonfield entrepreneur will open a new ‘Groovy Smoovies’ in Orlando.
— Antonne Jones
The movie themed smoothie shop, located in the quaint town of Haddonfield, New Jersey, is the brainchild of best-selling author and soon to be movie producer Antonne Jones.
Since opening the flagship store in 2020, ‘Groovy Smoovies’ became an immediate hit with the locals.
The unique style shop features a live ticket booth, classic movie posters and a blue vintage popcorn machine.
On most days the family friendly shop is packed with kids along with their parents watching Disney movies while waiting for their orders. High school students and athletes are regulars and it’s not unusual to encounter a celebrity or professional athlete while waiting in line.
Ordinarily it takes most businesses years to flourish so the overnight success of ‘Groovy Smoovies’, caught the owner off guard. “I was confident the business would do well honestly; I didn’t predict it would do so well so fast. However, I’m very thankful.”
All ‘Groovy Smoovies’ employees are either juniors or seniors from the local high school and in most cases are their first jobs. “Our student-employees bring an incredible amount of energy and creativity to the workplace”, Jones explains. We often have our seniors train new employees which teaches leadership skills.
Jones is opening a second location in Orlando this fall as well as well as franchising the brand soon. “We’re very excited about franchising. Of course, it means expanding the brand but more importantly it’s going to give us the opportunity to make an American dream a reality for people who would have a slim chance of owning their own business especially minorities.”
According to The International Franchise Association estimates that 26% of franchises are owned by people of color, compared with 17% of independent businesses. Evidence suggests that the franchise model is a helpful tool to encourage higher rates of entrepreneurship among women.
Jones has big plans. “Our goal is to open hundreds of “Groovy” locations throughout the world and create jobs and opportunities for others. My good friend and former business partner Daymond John always told me that it takes the same amount of time to think big as it does to think small so think big. That’s what I’m doing!
