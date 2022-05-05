Suspect Sought in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offense: 1200 Block of 5th Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in the 1200 block of 5th Street, Northeast.

At approximately 10:15 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the listed location for the report of the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located a juvenile male victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.